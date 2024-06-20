Snowpiercer Final Season Trailer Released

Snowpiercer's final season just got thrilling trailer ahead of its premiere on AMC+. The network revealed some art and the premiere date for the big return. Snowpiercer returns on July 21 at 9pm ET. Fans will tune-in for the final season on AMC and AMC+, rather than where the show started life on TNT. Tomorrowland Studios is excited to announced that the first three seasons of Snowpiercer are now available on AMC+ as well. Jennifer Connolly, Daveed Diggs, Sean Bean will be along of the end of the series as Season 4 ends things for Snowpiercer. Longtime fans are just happy that things will get an appropriate ending.

When Warner Bros. Discovery was deciding the future of TNT's original programming, AMC swooped in and snagged a modern TV favorite. When their acquisition of the season was reported, Variety talked to Ben Davis from AMC about getting hold of this prestige series to add to their already burgeoning lineup. It's no joke to say that the fandom space has an entire wing over at AMC with things like The Walking Dead, Better Call Saul and Interview With The Vampire.

"Snowpiercer is an edge-of-your-seat thrill ride with a loyal fanbase – similar to the passionate fandoms we serve across our biggest franchise series – and a welcome addition to AMC and AMC+," Ben Davis, executive vice president of original programming for AMC Networks and AMC Studios, told Variety. "We look forward to giving viewers an opportunity to binge the first three seasons later this year, in anticipation of the arrival of a remarkable fourth season helmed by Paul Zbyszewski and this stellar cast, which will premiere in 2025."

What's Coming In Snowpiercer Season 4?

(Photo: One final ride for Snowpiercer. - TNT)

AMC leads fans into a tense final season: "Set more than seven years after the world has become a frozen wasteland, Snowpiercer centers on the remnants of humanity who inhabit a perpetually moving train, with 1001 cars, that circles the globe. Class warfare, social injustice and the politics of survival play out in this riveting television adaptation based on the graphic novel series by Jacques Lob and Jean-Marc Rochette, and the film from Oscar®-winner Bong Joon Ho (Parasite).

"The action-packed finale of Season 3 left a split with Melanie Cavill (Jennifer Connelly) leading the Eternal Engine and those passengers who chose to stay aboard Snowpiercer for relative safety, and Andre Layton (Daveed Diggs) leading the others on Big Alice choosing to adventure to the unknown, outside world of New Eden."

