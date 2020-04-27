Some Good News: Stanley Tucci, Guy Fieri, and Martha Stewart Guest Star on John Krasinski's New Webseries

Days after becoming a viral sensation for being the internet's most prominent quarantine mixologist, Captain America: The First Avenger star Stanley Tucci has now appeared on John Krasinski's Some Good News to do a "cook-off" with unexpecting guests Krasinski had invited to the show. Throughout all of last week, the Quiet Place filmmaker asked his followers to send in their favorite family recipes, choosing a handful of them to appear on this week of the viral web-series.

Unsuspecting to the guests he chose, Krasinski paired them each up with a celebrity chef in a Some Good News Cook-off, where the celebrities cooked the family recipes that were submitted to the channel beforehand. Krasinski pulled out the big guns, inviting the likes of Guy Fieri, Martha Stewart, and David Chang to join Tucci on this week's episode. See it all unfold in the full episode above.

This week's episode follows up the monstrous bit from last week where Krasinski himself hosted a virtual prom for all the high school seniors who've got their plans canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. The actor-turned-filmmaker has also surprised Hamilton fans with Lin-Manuel Miranda (and the entire cast of the Broadway hit) performing one of the musical's most famous songs.

Krasinski himself launched Some Good News — abbreviated SGN — to provide some levity to a dire news cycle. The platform has had a meteoric rise online, with its social media platforms quickly expanding to hundreds of thousands of followers. The Some Good News YouTube channel alone has 2.12 million subscribers as of this writing.

The effort originally launched with a surprise between reunion between Krasinski and former The Office colleague Steve Carrell. The two joked about a potential reunion for the show, something series creator Greg Daniels said wasn't in the immediate plans earlier this year.

"I haven't spoken to anybody at Peacock, no," Daniels told us. "I mean, I think that the talk really came up when they did Will and Grace. They rebooted that show. But I don't think that we would either be able to get all the cast together, because a lot of them are doing different things, or whether we'd really need to do that, because I feel like we had our finale."

New episodes of Some Good News drop every Sunday night.

ComicBook Nation Podcast -- In this latest episode, we discuss the new Star Wars Disney+ series, a Walking Dead star wanting to play MCU Wolverine, and debate Marvel getting its own major convention! Listen & Subscribe!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.