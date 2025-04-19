Star Wars Reveals Anakin Skywalker’s Fight With Boba Fett (But Is It Canon?)

Star Wars fans at Star Wars Celebration Japan were given a special treat amid all of the other goodies revealed by the Lucasfilm/Disney team for the event. During the event’s 20th anniversary panel for Star Wars animation, Clone Wars creator and Lucasfilm chief creative officer Dave Filoni dug up unfinished footage from several planned episodes showing bounty hunter Cad Bane training Boba Fett in the busy streets of Coruscant. It’s a scene that we could end up seeing in some form in the new Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld series, but it also delivers something fans of The Clone Wars wanted to see before it ended.

In the clip shared by Filoni, we see Bane observing Boba Fett flying through the streets. Hot on his trail is Anakin Skywalker on a speeder bike, clad in his Clone Wars outfit and blasting at Boba Fett. He dodges a few shots, but is then hit by the other vehicles on the busy flying streets and is sent crashing down.

Unfinished Clone Wars episode of Boba Fett vs Anakin Skywalker that was shown at #StarWarsCelebration pic.twitter.com/5QsmNj9Xr7 — Best of Boba Fett (@BestOfFett) April 18, 2025

Fett manages to shoot down the bike and fires another shot at the Jedi after he’s on the ground, too. Anakin deflects this with his lightsaber and knocks the bounty hunter back to the ground. While Skywalker moves in to check if Fett is alive, he pops up and flies away.

Anakin then contacts Mace Windu and updates him on the situation. The chase was the result of an apparent assassination, and Anakin reveals he’s lost his target. He does make it clear that he’s unaware of the new bounty hunter he was chasing, but it seems this would have been the first encounter between the two characters in the canon.

Since these Clone Wars episodes never came to fruition, it doesn’t seem like this could be considered an official first meeting of the two future allies. They definitely inhabited the same space in Attack of the Clones, but they never met face-to-face. Fett had some run-ins with Jedi during the Clone Wars series, particularly in his younger years, and then again after forming the bounty hunter syndicate Krayt’s Claw.

Even then, Fett focused most of his efforts on Mace Windu due to the latter’s responsibility for Fett’s father Jango’s death. Both the bounty hunter and Anakin would work together in The Empire Strikes Back, leading to Han Solo being frozen in carbonite and one very sad wookie. If only these episodes had made it to air, that relationship might’ve folded in several different directions before their time in Cloud City.

The existence of this clip also opens up a number of other possibilities. Maybe we could end up with more similar situations in the newer Star Wars animated properties. Tales of the Underworld and the newly announced Darth Maul series could take some sort of detour. We will just have to wait and see.

