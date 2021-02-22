Battlestar Galactica Creator Still Wants to Make a Star Wars TV Show and He Might Have a Chance

✖

Ronald Moore, the veteran sci-fi television writer who worked on Star Trek: The Next Generation and Star Trek: Deep Space Nine before creating the rebooted Battlestar Galactica, still hopes to work on a Star Wars show. Moore came close when he wrote for Star Wars: Underworld, the proposed live-action ABC series that never made it to television. For the past several years, Moore has had an exclusive contract with Sony Television, leading to projects like Outlander and For All Mankind. Moore recently left Sony and signed with 20th Century Television, a part of Disney, which puts the idea of a Star Wars TV show back on the table, even if it isn't the most ideal time to make a pitch.

"It's always something that's on my mind but clearly, they have their Star Wars plate full at the moment," Moore tells The Hollywood Reporter. "I'm not sure this is the moment that you go in and pitch a new Star Wars series over there. I would love to do something in that franchise. It was fun to go work on the abortive live-action show that I did way back when. I got a tremendous amount of thrill of writing lines for Darth Vader in one episode and it would be fun to do that again. It's just not the first piece of development I'm doing over there but hopefully I'll be allowed to do that at some point."

Moore is alluding to the long list of new Star Wars shows in the works for Disney+. As a lifelong Star Wars fan, the upcoming slate blows Moore's mind.

"It's amazing," he says. "I am old enough to have gone to Star Wars in the summer of '77 and seen it originally and then you had to wait years to see the next one. Now it's just fun. I used to read the novelizations and the comic books in between movies and you saw what a rich universe it was and how many stories you could tell in so many different ways. The idea that they are now spreading out the Star Wars saga as not just the main line of the Skywalker story but doing things like The Mandalorian and all these other shows … I can't wait to see all the different possibilities that get opened up."

Would you like to see a new Star Wars show created by Moore? Let us know in the comments section.