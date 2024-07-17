How Star Wars: The Acolyte Sets Up Season 2

After several months of cliffhanger endings and unexpected moments, the first season of Star Wars: The Acolyte is officially in the books. The first live-action Star Wars title to be set during the High Republic era, the series introduced a surprising cast of characters, anchored by the mystery surrounding Osha and Mae (Amandla Stenberg).

At the moment, Star Wars: The Acolyte has yet to be renewed for a second season, but it’s pretty safe to say that fans want to see its story continue. So, how do the events of The Acolyte‘s season finale set up a potential Season 2? Spoilers for the season finale of Star Wars: The Acolyte below! Only look if you want to know!

What Could Star Wars: The Acolyte Season 2 Be About?

The biggest narrative thread set up in The Acolyte‘s finale is the alliance between Osha and Qimir (Manny Jacinto), who can be seen holding hands in the series’ final moments. Now that Osha has begun to fully embrace the Dark Side, including killing her former Jedi Master Sol (Lee Jung-jae), it certainly seems like she and Qimir will continue their journey together. There’s also the reveal that Darth Plagueis has been hiding out on Qimir’s island planet, which could to an exploration of his connection to Qimir, who could very well be his apprentice prior to Palpatine. Additionally, the Darth Plagueis of it all could lead to a larger exploration of the franchise’s controversial cloning scheme, which stretches across the Prequel and Sequel movies trilogies with regards to Palpatine.

Outside of that, there’s also Vernestra Rwoh (Rebecca Henderson) and the Jedi, who are not only dealing with the bureaucracy of the Senate, but the cover-up of Sol’s death and the season’s entire murder mystery. With Mae now in their custody and wiped of her memories of Osha, there’s a chance that Season 2 of The Acolyte could dive into how their futures intersect. Maybe Vernestra will use the opportunity of Mae’s memory loss to try to mold her into a new Jedi, mirroring the way the Jedi Order tried and failed to embrace Osha as a child. And of course, there’s the surprise appearance of Yoda in the finale’s final scene, which could add a major new player in the potential battle of Season 2, especially given how we know he approaches similar conflicts in the Original Trilogy.

What Is Star Wars: The Acolyte About?

Set during The High Republic, Star Wars: The Acolyte delivers an investigation into a mysterious string of crimes, which pits a Jedi master against his former apprentice in a race to uncover the truth. The more that the pair learn about the situation, the darker their journey becomes, as they confront things that darker than either of them could have imagined.

The series stars Amandla Stenberg, Lee Jung-jae, Manny Jacinto, Dafne Keen, Charlie Barnett, Jodie Turner-Smith, Rebecca Henderson, Dean-Charles Chapman, Joonas Suotamo, and Carrie-Anne Moss. Star Wars: The Acolyte premiered on Disney+ on June 4th.