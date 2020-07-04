Mark Hamill Says He Doesn't Know Who Ashoka Tano Is

✖

Mark Hamill was caught a bit off guard when asked about Ahsoka Tano, the breakout character of Star Wars animation. A fan on Twitter asked Hamill how much he likes Ahsoka Tano. Hamill wasn't sure how to answer that question. "I'm sorry, but don't know what Ahsoka Tano is," Hamill replied. The answer caused some concern among fans. Hamill made another post soon after, clarifying that he did know Ahsoka. He even knows her personally, at least in the form of Ahsoka's voice actor, Ashley Eckstein. "Relax everyone, of course I know Ahsoka Tano!" Hamill tweeted along with an image of Ahsoka and a photo of himself hugging Eckstein. He added, "Note to self: Binge watch #CloneWars ASAP, apologize to Ashley Eckstein next time I see her."

Hamill didn't explain any further. We can surmise that Hamill knew of Ahsoka and was perhaps thrown off by seeing the name in print instead of hearing it spoken, but hasn't watched her journey through Star Wars: The Clone Wars. That seems to be something he plans to rectify before the next time he meets Eckstein. That's probably a good for him even as a Star Wars fan. As Eckstein told ComicBook.com's Comic Book Nation podcast, she sees the final season of The Clone Wars as essential to the Skywalker saga.

"I've been reading a lot of people's comments, and everyone wants to make the jump to the Siege of Mandalore," Eckstein said. "I mean, we've been waiting for that ever since Clone Wars was canceled at the end of season 5. Thankfully, because of Star Wars Rebels, we know that Ahsoka lives, we know that she survives, but we don't know how or why or what happened. So I had all those same questions. So I understand why everyone wants to jump straight to it. You really need the Siege of Mandalore to understand everything that happens in the Skywalker saga. It's pretty incredible."

Relax everyone, of course I know Ahsoka Tano!

Note to self: Binge watch #CloneWars ASAP, apologize to Ashley Eckstein next time I see her. pic.twitter.com/EHbDFx1OuV — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) July 4, 2020

The final arc of The Clone Wars did tie into the Skywalker saga. It showed events from Revenge of the Sith in a new light. It revealed the fates of Anakin Skywalker's former friends and foes, including Ahsoka, Captain Rex, and Darth Maul. Longtime fans know that Ahsoka resurfaced after Order 66 during the Rebellion, as seen in Star Wars Rebels. Now they eagerly await her next chapter, which seems to be in live-action as part of The Mandalorian's second season.

Star Wars: The Clone Wars is streaming now on Disney+.

