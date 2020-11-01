Star Wars: The Mandalorian Super Cut Shows Every Time Carl Weathers Says "Mando"

✖

Though Carl Weathers' Greef Karga has yet to appear in the second season of The Mandalorian, fans are getting prepared for the eventual return of the Bounty Hunters' Guild member. As fans of the Star Wars show ready themselves for the return, a hilarious fan edit of the character has started to make the rounds again, featuring nothing but the character calling Pedro Pascal's Din Djarin "Mando."

Throughout the first season, Karga calls Djarin "Mando" at least 11 times judging by the fan edit. See the clips for yourself below.

Weathers himself confirmed the character's return last month, something that's since been confirmed by the teaser trailers and marketing collateral released in support of the series. In one interview last year, Weathers said the show's sophomore outing could dive in deeper the Karga's backstory.

“I think [Greef’s backstory] is more saved for season two," Weathers revealed to GamesRadar last year. "But you get some glimpses at Greef and who he is through the stories in the ﬁrst season. There’s some real strong indications that give you some idea of who he is. But we never let on completely."

Elsewhere, The Mandalorian creator Jon Favreau revealed the character wasn't supposed to serve as a major supporting character whatsoever. Instead of appearing throughout the season, Favreau and company initially planned to turn Weathers into an alien and just have him appear in the show's pilot episode.

"Carl wasn’t supposed to be in the whole show. Carl was in Episode One and then got knocked off in Episode Three," Favreau revealed in Disney+'s Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian, a docuseries giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at the development of the show. "That was it. He was gonna be in full prosthetics, as a different alien race, and then we switched it up. So it was like a favor, I said, ‘Just come and do one of these’ He said, ‘Fine, I don’t really act much more, but fine.’ So Carl’s supposed to come in and he’s gonna be in 101 and then 103. He gets shot, he’s out."

New episodes of The Mandalorian are uploaded every Friday.

