Star Wars: The Mandalorian Teases Moff Gideon Has a Surprising Connection to the Force

Star Wars fans were shocked in the first season of The Mandalorian when we witnessed The Child, better known as "Baby Yoda," display his powerful abilities with the Force, though the cryptic nature of Giancarlo Esposito's Moff Gideon in the final episodes of the season left us to wonder about his potential connection to those mystical beliefs, with the actor recently noting that Gideon has an unexpected connection to the Force. While some audiences might have witnessed the weapon Gideon used in the season finale and assumed this confirmed a Dark Side connection, the Darksaber's history is a bit more complicated than that.

"I say that’s a possibility," Esposito shared with SYFY WIRE about possibly having a connection to the Force. "I can’t say for sure that that is completely the truth, but look, we’ve seen him come out of his TIE fighter, and we’ve seen him also with the Darksaber. I would have to say that there’s some surprises coming down the pike in regards to the connection he has to the Force. You don’t quite know where he fits in there, but he certainly has some information that we don’t that connects him to the old school."

The actor went on to detail that, despite not being immensely well-versed in the lore of Star Wars, once he learned about how there was only one Darksaber and he's the only one who got to wield it, his excitement over the opportunity only grew.

"I like to sit there and have my head blown by [producer] Dave Filoni, who knows every piece of lore — who everyone is, where everything comes from," the actor detailed. "I respect his intellectual knowledge of everything that has gone on, so I do go to him if I have [an] in-depth question that needs a direct answer. And sometimes, I get so much history that my head’s ready to explode."

He added, "They did tell me, 'You realize you’re the only person in The Mandalorian who is wielding the Darksaber.' I got really excited. I know that previously, my dear friend Samuel L. Jackson had a [lightsaber], and I was so excited about that. But in our show, no one has that but me, so that’s just a great honor."

Stay tuned for details on Season Two of The Mandalorian, which is set to hit Disney+ in October.

