Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season 2 Teaser Reveals Surprising Character Returns

A new teaser video for season 2 of Star Wars: The Mandalorian was released tonight, confirming not only that the new trailer for the series will be released on Monday but that a surprising character is set to return for the new batch of episodes. Briefly in the new pieces of footage from the Disney+ series is a shot of Gina Carano's Cara Dune and Carl Weathers' Greef Karga in a ship and between them appears a very familiar blue visage that clearly belongs to Horatio Sanz' Mythrol alien as seen in the show's first episode! Watch it for yourself below.

The previously unnamed character is only seen in the opening moments of The Mandalorian premiere, appearing as one of the bounties that the titular hunter is looking for. He's quickly apprehended and frozen in carbonite before being traded off to Karga. He's not seen or mentioned again in the remaining episodes, so his return seems like a bit of surprise given the one-off-ness of his original appearance, but a welcome one nonetheless.

Sanz, a former Saturday Night Live cast member, was one of many comedians that had a brief cameo appearance in the first season of the series. Others included Brian Posehn, Amy Sedaris, Bill Burr, Richard Ayoade, Jason Sudeikis, and Adam Pally. It's unclear if season two will have a host of other comedians appear but actors that have previously been reported to show up in some capacity in the series include Michael Biehn, Rosario Dawson, Temuera Morrison, Katee Sackhoff, and Timothy Olyphant.

"The new season is about introducing a larger story in the world," series creator Jon Favreau previously explained. "The stories become less isolated, yet each episode has its own flavor, and hopefully we’re bringing a lot more scope to the show." Adds Filoni, "Everything gets bigger, the stakes get higher, but also the personal story between the Child and the Mandalorian develops in a way I think people will enjoy."

You can check out the official synopsis for The Mandalorian Season 2 below.

"The Mandalorian and the Child continue their journey, facing enemies and rallying allies as they make their way through a dangerous galaxy in the tumultuous era after the collapse of the Galactic Empire."

The Mandalorian Season Two premieres on Disney+ October 30th. If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

