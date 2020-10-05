Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season 2 Writing Credits Reveal Jon Favreau Penned 6 Episodes

✖

We're just a matter of weeks away from the highly-anticipated return of The Mandalorian, the beloved live-action series set in the Star Wars universe. Fans are incredibly eager to see how the events of the new episodes unfold, what new characters are introduced, and what exactly happens with Baby Yoda. While we'll have to wait a little while longer to figure that out, a new piece of technical info surrounding the new season is sure to excite fans. A new listing on the Writers Guild of America West website reveals who penned each of the Season 2 scripts of The Mandalorian, including the fact that series creator Jon Favreau penned six of the eight episodes in the season. The only exceptions are episode 2x05, which is penned by fellow executive producer Dave Filoni, and episode 2x07, which is written by veteran Mandalorian director Rick Famuyiwa. This is the same ratio of episodes the Favreau wrote in the first season, with Filoni writing the season's fifth episode, and Famuyiwa and Christopher Yost writing the sixth episode.

These details will surely interest Mandalorian fans, especially given what has been rumored to appear in the series' sophomore season. In particular, Filoni writing episode 2x05 has begun to fuel speculation that that will be the long-awaited live-action appearance of Ahsoka Tano, who is believed to be played by Rosario Dawson.

The Mandalorian stars Pedro Pascal as The Mandalorian, with Gina Carano as Cara Dune, Taika Waititi as IG-11, Giancarlo Esposito as Moff Gideon, Carl Weathers as Greef Carga, Werner Herzog as The Client, Nick Nolte as Kuiil, and Emily Swallow as The Armorer.

"This was an opportunity to prune everything back to the beginnings again," Favreau said earlier this year of working on the series. "And having new characters allowed us to do that."

"What was really mind-blowing is there’s so much to trying to create that authenticity, to make it feel akin to what George had done," Favreau continued, "and then you realize that George was doing it without a road map."

Season 2 of The Mandalorian will premiere on October 30th exclusively on Disney+. If you haven't checked out Disney+ yet and you want to give it a go, you can do that here.

