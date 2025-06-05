One of The Biggest New Anime Seasons is Coming To Netflix This Month

The anime streaming wars rage on as several platforms are looking to house original and pre-existing franchises as part of their rosters. To no one’s surprise, Netflix has been adding more anime to its library to compete with the likes of Hulu, Crunchyroll, MAX, and more, with a big new acquisition arriving this month. As Netflix continues to house One Piece’s final saga, the likes of Witch Watch, Yaiba: Samurai Legend, and Umamusume: Cinderella Gray are giving the platform quite the anime summer. Beginning June 9th, a wild second anime season and its banger of an opening theme will arrive on Netflix.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Mashle: Magic And Muscles Season 2, aka “The Divine Visionary Candidate Exam Arc,” will arrive on Netflix next week. For those who haven’t followed the series, Mashle has become a hit by telling the story of Mash Burnedead, a young would-be sorcerer who has next to no magical abilities. Luckily for Mash, his freakish strength is so beyond the pale that he is able to convince both his classmates and teachers that he is a magical prodigy. Of course, as he ascends the ranks of Easton Magical Academy, the challenges are becoming tougher and the protagonist’s strength will be put to the test. You can check out the social media post from Netflix Anime below.

🔊 JUNE ANIME UPDATES



NEW ON NETFLIX

💪 MASHLE: MAGIC AND MUSCLES The Divine Visionary Candidate Exam Arc

(coming soon to more regions!)



NOW ON NETFLIX

⚔️ YAIBA: Samurai Legend

🧙‍♀️ WITCH WATCH

🏴‍☠️ ONE PIECE Egghead Arc Part 2

🏃‍♀️ Umamusume: Cinderella Gray (in select regions of… pic.twitter.com/Cw0eXKQtIY — Netflix Anime (@NetflixAnime) June 3, 2025

The Creepy Nuts of It All

A-1 Pictures

Mashle’s second season story might have upped the ante for Mash but the A-1 Productions story might have been upended by the groundswell of its opening theme. Created by Creepy Nuts, “Bling-Bang-Bang-Born” became a viral sensation thanks to its catchy tunes and the dance that Mash and his comrades performed in the intro. To this day, anime fans are still recreating the dance to the best of their capabilities and many have gone viral as a result.

Garnering over one hundred million streams to this day, Creepy Nuts was able to discuss the theme song with Crunchyroll last year. The musical group was shocked to see just how big “Bling-Bang-Bang-Born” would become, “We never expected it, so it was a really pleasant surprise. We never expected to see Mash dancing, and we’d gone all-out with that piece, so we never thought people would react the way they did.”

Mashle’s Future

Mashle: Magic And Muscles has yet to confirm a third season but it seems highly likely that A-1 Productions will return to animate Mash’s adventures. The manga that started it all ended in 2023, meaning that there won’t be too many additional anime seasons to round out the magical endeavor. If you need to catch up on Mashle, the first season is available to stream on Netflix and Crunchyroll.

Want to see what the future holds for Mash Burnedead on the small screen? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for the latest updates on Mashle: Magic And Muscles and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.