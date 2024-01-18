Succession Star Reveals Why They Still Haven't Seen the Series Finale

The Emmy Awards took place on Monday night, and Succession was one of the event's biggest winners. The show's fourth and final season took home a few major awards, including Outstanding Drama Series, Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama (Kieran Culkin), Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama (Sarah Snook), and Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama (Matthew Macfadyen). The show's cast had some fun talking about the show on the Emmys red carpet, and Culkin revealed he hasn't actually watched the series finale.

"I haven't seen it yet," Culkin confirmed while talking to Variety. "It was a thing, I had to go work in Poland right as it was gonna air, and I couldn't sign into my HBO Max account." When asked if he could have just called someone from HBO to send him the episode, Culkin replied, "I probably could have, but I was also shooting, and it went from that to like a month-long vacation, and at that point, it was three months old. I was there, I shot it, so I vaguely recall. Although, I saw a clip of a scene yesterday and I was laughing, 'Oh, that's funny, I forgot about that scene,' and it's a huge scene."

It was pointed out that Culkin doesn't seem to have the ego to have to watch his own work, and he added, "No, I felt like I needed to to do press, and I was trying to see it before this, and I never found time. I got two young kids, it's really hard to find time to watch stuff."

Why Did Succession End With Season 4?

In an interview last year, Succession creator Jesse Armstrong explained the choice to end the series with Season 4.

"We could have said it as soon as I sort of decided, almost when we were writing it, which I think would be weird and perverse," Armstrong explained. "We could have said it at the end of the season. I quite like that idea, creatively, because then the audience is just able to enjoy everything as it comes, without trying to figure things out, or perceiving things in a certain way once they know it's the final season. But, also, the countervailing thought is that we don't hide the ball very much on the show. I feel a responsibility to the viewership, and I personally wouldn't like the feeling of, 'Oh, that's it. guys. That was the end.'"

He continued, "I wouldn't like that in a show. I think I would like to know it is coming to an end. And, also, there's a bunch of prosaic things, like it might be weird for me and the cast as we do interviews. It's pretty definitively the end, so then it just might be uncomfortable having to sort of dissemble like a politician for ages about it. Hopefully, the show is against bullshit, and I wouldn't like to be bullshitting anyone when I was talking about it."

Succession is now available to stream on Max.