Suits Cast Reunites for Surprising Super Bowl Spot

Some key members of Suits reunited for a surprising Super Bowl commercial. Elf Cosmetics assembled a wild all-star tea for their Super Bowl ad. Gina Torres, Rick Hoffman and Sarah Rafferty were all on-hand to present this courtroom drama. But, the Suits actors were not alone, Elf Cosmetics also inked Judge Judith Shrindlin. That's right TV fans, they got Judge Judy out of retirement for this one as well. If there's ever been a better plug for cruelty-free makeup, I haven't seen it. So, give the wild reunion a look down below in-between Suits binges.

"Doing a Big Game commercial has been on my bucket list for ages," Judge Judy Sheindlin, offered ahead of her Big Game Debut. "The trick was finding the right brand partner. So when I tried the products and liked them, it was the perfect fit! It's just foolishness to spend a fortune on makeup when e.l.f. does the job so exquisitely."

"Here are the eyes.lips.facts: Culture and community are what drive us down the field every time. What e.l.f. illuminates at the Big Game is what our community cares most about, serving value with values," added Kory Marchisotto, Chief Marketing Officer, e.l.f. Beauty. "We're leaning into the true diversity of the Big Game and carving a path that proves beauty not only belongs there, but everywhere. Our community trusts us to put them at the center of the conversation, and this campaign is going to do just that."

Suits Burning Up On Streaming Charts

This summer, you couldn't escape the fact that Suits strolled onto Netflix and took the streaming world by storm. Back in July, the USA drama was a fixture on the Netflix Top 10. Suits has been a smash success for multiple services since then. The legal drama — a proud veteran of USA's fan-favorite "blue sky" days — has continued to rack up gaudy viewership numbers and a revival of the series has been bandied about.

"I've mentioned to Aaron that — in this era of reboots and reunions and all this other stuff — that I'm expecting a call at some point," series executive producer Glen Klein previously said to TVLine. "But I'm not aware of any serious conversations. It's just one of those things where, in this day and age, you wouldn't be surprised if somebody called you someday. But so far, nothing that I'm aware of."

Looking For More Suits?

(Photo: e.l.f. cosmetics)

For those still craving more Suits, there is an upcoming, Los Angeles-based spinoff on the books. But, that show actually isn't the first spinoff for Suits. 2019 brought a little show called Pearson to the small screen. Unfortunately, that series only got one season with ten episodes. Pearson caught up with Jessica Pearson (Gina Torres) in Chicago. Peacock has he entire thing ready to stream if that sounds like a good time to you!

"Looking to atone for her past, disbarred powerhouse attorney Jessica Pearson leaves her New York City law firm for the down-and-dirty politics of the Windy City," reads Peacock's description of Pearson. "The cast, led by Gina Torres, includes Bethany Joy Lenz, Morgan Spector, Chantel Riley, Simon Kassianides, Eli Goree, and Isabel Arraiza."

Have you been getting into Suits again? Let us know down in the comments!