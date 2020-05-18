Supergirl Season Finale Gives Alex a Superhero Suit

✖

Sunday night's Season 5 finale saw big changes for Supergirl as the season's conflicts -- Lex Luthor, Leviathan, the ever-present use of technology to avoid reality thanks to Obsidian Platinum -- finally came to a head and while the episode saw Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) team up with Lena Luthor (Katie McGrath) in an effort to stop Lex and Leviathan, there was another big shift in "Immortal Kombat" with Alex Danvers (Chyler Leigh) finally becoming a hero in her own right and taking up the role of vigilante.

Spoilers for the Season 5 finale of Supergirl, "Immortal Kombat", below.

In the penultimate episode of the season, "The Missing Link", Alex's girlfriend Kelly Olsen (Azie Tesfai) suggested that Alex embrace a new role now that her life had changed so much with leaving the DEO. Her suggestion? Put on a mask and become a vigilante. In Sunday's "Immortal Kombat" Alex did just that.

After discovering that Rama Khan is coming after Supergirl with a lot of Kryptonian, M'gann, J'onn, Alex, and Nia go to Kara's apartment to tell her. Lena offers to make Kara an anti-Kryptonite suit, but they need to distract Leviathan in order to get her across town to a lab. J'onn and M'gann shapeshift to look like Supergirl, but Alex also joins in to help and reveals to Kara that she now has her own super suit, connected to the weapon that J'onn gave her earlier in the season. With just a thought, Alex's new suit forms to her body. She's a full on superhero now.

Alex's new role as a vigilante hero is one that Leigh teased ahead of the season finale, talking about the "really cool stuff" that Alex can do now that she's a vigilante.

"She us coming in with a whole new look," Leigh said. "For her, as she says in the episode that just aired, it's like she never felt so exposed. And so, when Kelly (Azie Tesfai) does mention the whole mask idea, it brings up a lot of figuring out to do [with] how to conceal her identity. Because even Lex knows who she is, and she's got to figure out now how to go about all this without being known and kind of embracing the new norm, if you will. You can see some really cool stuff that Alex can do, even with her new weapon, and how that incorporates with the new -- I don't want to say costume or outfit -- super suit, if you will."

Supergirl will return with new episodes sometime in 2021.

