Supergirl Season 5 Finale Photos Released

The CW has released a preview for "Immortal Kombat", the nineteenth and final episode of Supergirl's fifth season set to air on Sunday, May 17. Leviathan has been a threat for Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) all season, but since the events of "Crisis on Infinite Earths" saw the return of Lex Luthor (Jon Cryer) his involvement with the mysterious and dangerous group has also been a major concern and now, it look like it all comes down to a final showdown one in which Supergirl will have an unexpected ally: Lena Luthor (Katie McGrath).

After a season at odds with Lena feeling like she was betrayed by Kara because she didn't reveal her Supergirl identity to her, the pair appeared to make major strides in mending their relationship in Sunday's "The Missing Link". After discovering that Lex had been manipulating her for months, Lena came to Kara and not only apologized, but offered up her help in taking her brother down.

"I think there’s always potential [for Kara and Lena to reconcile], you know?" McGrath said in an interview last year. "I think the writers are very smart, and I think they have a very clear, articulated plan about what they're doing. And I would hate to think that you're not going to get Kara and Lena back as they were before. And I think fundamentally Lena is still a very good person, and I think she does just miss her friends. She misses Kara desperately, and part of me believes that Lena would do anything to get that back if it meant that Kara wouldn't, as she thought, betray her again. If Lena felt that Kara couldn't betray her again, I think Lena would do anything to get that friendship back. I think the illustration of that is how hurt she was. You couldn't feel that amount of hurt if you didn't actually care."

You can check out the official episode synopsis below and read on for photos from the episode.

"DAVID HAREWOOD DIRECTS – Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) realizes that in order to stop Lex (guest star Jon Cryer) and Leviathan she must work with the one person she never thought she’d trust again – Lena (Katie McGrath). Nia (Nicole Maines) keeps dreaming about Brainy (Jesse Rath) but struggles with what the dreams are trying to tell her. Meanwhile, Brainy realizes there is only one way to stop Lex. David Harewood directed the episode with story by Derek Simon and teleplay by Emilio Ortego Aldrich & Nicki Holcomb."

Supergirl airs Sundays at 9/8c on The CW. "Immortal Kombat" airs May 17.