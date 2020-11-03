Supernatural: New Final Season Photos Reveal the Return of a Fan-Favorite Character

The CW has released photos for "Despair", the upcoming 18th episode of Supernatural's 15th and final season and from the looks of things its one that fans are not going to want to miss -- and not just because it's one of the final three episodes remaining in the beloved, long-running series. The photos reveal the return of a fan-favorite character, none other than Charlie Bradbury (Felicia Day) who is set to return one last time before the series ends later this month.

In the most recent episode of the series, it's revealed that that Billie (Lisa Berry) has been manipulating the situation at hand in order to take over once both God and Amara are dead -- including spells that have turned Jack (Alexander Calvert) into essentially a black hole that will suck in anything divine. Part of Billie's plan is that when she's in charge, those who have been resurrected or otherwise "don't belong" in reality will be destroyed -- something that puts Charlie in serious danger since the version living in reality now? She's from the Apocalypse World in Season 13.

It sounds like a tense situation, but it the Winchesters aren't giving up without a fight. You can check out the official synopsis for "Despair" below and read on for the photos.

RICHARD SPEIGHT, JR. DIRECTS -- With the plan in full motion, Sam (Jared Padalecki), Dean (Jensen Ackles), Castiel (Misha Collins) and Jack (Alexander Calvert) fight for the good of the common goal. Richard Speight, Jr. directed the episode written by Robert Berens (#1518). Original airdate 11/5/2020.

Supernatural airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on The CW. "Despair" debuts November 5th.