Terry Crews Reacts to Joining The Walking Dead Universe

Terry Crews is excited to join the crew telling new tales in The Walking Dead Universe. Revealing the first wave of talent to be cast in episodic anthology series Tales of the Walking Dead, AMC Networks announced the Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Everybody Hates Chris star will appear in the new spin-off alongside fellow franchise newcomers Anthony Edwards (ER), Poppy Liu (Hacks), Jillian Bell (Workaholics), and Parker Posey (Lost in Space). Details about Crews’ role in the Walking Dead zombie apocalypse are being kept under wraps, but the actor said in an enthused Instagram post he’s “honored to be joining this incredible franchise with these amazing actors.”

Crews is known for film roles in White Chicks, Idiocracy, and The Expendables franchise. On television, Crews starred in the sitcom Are We There Yet?, the reality series The Family Crews, and has hosted numerous episodes of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?, Ultimate Beastmaster, and America’s Got Talent and its spin-offs for NBC, including the upcoming AGT: Extreme.

“We’ve worked hard to create unique, interesting and unexpected characters for both old and new TWD fans, and I’m thrilled that these are the actors who will bring them to life,” Tales showrunner Channing Powell, a veteran writer-producer of The Walking Dead and Fear the Walking Dead, said in a statement. “I can’t wait for you to see the depth, drama, terror and, yes, humor they bring to the screen.”

The Walking Dead Chief Content Officer Scott Gimple developed the anthology spin-off officially greenlit by AMC in October. Filming on the six-episode first season began late last month in Buford, Georgia, with Walking Dead and Fear vet Michael Satrazemis directing.

We're excited to introduce the newest members of the #TWDFamily. pic.twitter.com/x1DU71lUK5 — The Walking Dead (@WalkingDead_AMC) February 3, 2022

Gimple has hinted familiar faces from Walking Dead seasons past will live again on Tales of the Walking Dead. Characters expected to return for post-apocalypse origin tales include Abraham Ford (Michael Cudlitz), Beta of the Whisperers (Ryan Hurst), and Tyreese Williams (Chad Coleman).

Tales of the Walking Dead is now filming for a Summer 2022 premiere on AMC and AMC+.

