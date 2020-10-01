The 100 Fans Are Divided About Series Finale "The Last War"

The series finale for The 100 aired on Wednesday night with "The Last War" deciding the fate of humanity as well as the conclusion to seven seasons of story and growth for some of The CW series' beloved characters. But while the ending had some incredible moments and surprising returns, the finale left fans divided and in many cases outright disappointed in how things ended -- and have had no qualms about taking to social media to say so, questioning the final fate of many popular characters.

Warning: spoilers for the series finale of The 100, "The Last War" below.

In the finale, humanity faced its final judgement when Cadogan (John Pyper-Ferguson) went before the celestial judge to test for humanity's chance to transcend and join collective consciousness. The stakes of the test are pretty high: if you fail, not only does the entire species not transcend, but they are wiped out entirely. Cadogan starts the test but is soon killed by Clarke. With the test in progress, Clarke has to step up but fails. In a last-ditch effort to save humanity, Raven (Lindsey Morgan) attempts to convince the judge to let them survive until humanity is ready to transcend.

What's interesting about the judge is that the figure takes the form of whoever the person speaking to it loves most. For Clarke, that was Lexa (Alycia Debnam-Carey) and for Raven it was Abby Griffin (Paige Turco). Raven doesn't appear to be successful, with the judge insisting that humanity will just kill each other, pointing to an impending war with Wonkru and the Disciples, however after fighting does break out, Octavia (Marie Avgeropoulos) manages to convince both sides to lay down their weapons "for all mankind". It's enough to change the judge's mind. Humanity begins to transcend.

Except for Clarke. She's the lone human who doesn't transcend and she's soon told by the judge -- appearing as Lexa -- that she can't because she murdered Cadogan during the test. But she won't be alone as her friends chose to give up immortality via transcendence to be with her as the very last of humanity.

And, no, Bellamy didn't come back. The dead can't transcend.

While the episode certainly ends the series, fans had some strong thoughts about how it all played out. Read on to see how divided and upset fans are about how The 100 ended and be sure to let us know your thoughts in the comments.