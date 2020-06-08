The 100 Preview Brings SPOILER Into the Upcoming War

The 100's seventh and final season is officially in full swing, taking the post-apocalyptic teen drama into some pretty uncharted territory. While it's unclear exactly what the endgame for much of the series' ensemble will end up being, the newest teaser trailer certainly teases a game-changing confrontation. The CW has released a new promo for the season's fourth episode, which is titled "Hesperides". The preview shows the invisible forces that have been plaguing Season 7 - some sort of faction of masked men - trying to recruit Clarke Griffin (Eliza Taylor) in their crusade. As one of the men puts it, Clarke herself is "the key" to winning the last war that humanity is ever going to wage.

Based on the preview, Clarke and her friends are a little apprehensive about that idea, which is sure to exacerbate the conflict between the two groups even more.

The 100's final season was announced last August, and fans have been anxious to see how the series will ultimately come to an end. That being said, The 100 franchise could still potentially evolve in some way, with a currently-untitled prequel series in the works at The CW.

The spinoff will be set 97 years before the events of the original series. It starts with the end of the world — a nuclear apocalypse that wipes out most of the human population on Earth — and follows a band of survivors on the ground as they learn to cope in a dangerous world while fighting to create a new and better society from the ashes of what came before. The series stars Iola Evans, Adain Bradley, and Leo Howard, and while it has not yet gotten a series order, it is expected to have a backdoor pilot sometime in Season 7, and network president Mark Pedowitz is optimistic about both it and Arrow sequel series Green Arrow and the Canaries.

"They are very much in active discussions to see what we can do," Pedowitz revealed last month. "I've had many sessions with Warner Bros., we have a strategy involved, and hopefully, we can pull it off. But they are very much alive."

You can check out the synopsis for "Hesperides" below!

"OUTSIDERS -- Mysterious outsiders arrive with news of Clarke's (Eliza Taylor) missing people.

Bob Morley, Marie Avgeropuolos, Lindsey Morgan, Richard Harmon, Tasya Teles, Shannon Kook, JR Bourne, Shelby Flannery and Chuku Modu also star. Diana Valentine directed the episode written by Sean Crouch."

The 100 airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW. "Hesperides" will air on June 10th.

