The Artful Dodger Gets First Teaser Trailer for Hulu's Oliver Twist Sequel Series

Hulu is about to put a new twist on an iconic character. On Tuesday, the streaming service debuted the first teaser trailer and poster for The Artful Dodger, a new live-action series led by The Queen's Gambit and Love, Actually alum Thomas Brodie-Sangster. As the series' title suggests, The Artful Dodger will follow the titular character, Jack Dawkins, in a unique adaptation of Charles Dickens' source material. This new series follows Brodie-Sangster's Jack in his older years, and it looks like some interesting hijinks will ensue.

You can check out the trailer and poster for The Artful Dodger below. The series will premiere exclusively on Hulu on Wednesday, November 29th.

What Is The Artful Dodger About?

The Artful Dodger explores the adult double life of Charles Dickens' famous prince of thieves, Jack Dawkins aka The Artful Dodger, whose fast pickpocketing fingers have turned into the skilled hands of a surgeon. Set in 1850s Australia, in the lively colony of Port Victory, Dodger's past returns to haunt him with the arrival of Fagin, luring him back into a world of crime. A greater threat – to Dodger's heart – is Lady Belle, the Governor's daughter, determined to become the colony's first female surgeon. From heists to life-and-death surgeries to the harsh realities of the criminal world mingling with the middle ground and gentry, this is a tale of reinvention, betrayal, redemption, and love with a twist.

The Artful Dodger also stars David Thewlis as Fagin and Maia Mitchell as Lady Belle Fox. The cast also includes Damon Herriman, Tim Minchin, Miranda Tapsell, Susie Porter, Damien Garvey, Kym Gyngell, Vivienne Awosoga and New Zealand talent Albert Latailakepa and more. The series is created by James McNamara, David Maher & David Taylor.

Is Hulu Raising Its Prices?

Last month, Hulu and Disney+ announced changes to the prices of their streaming services, something that provoked ire among some of the existing subscribers. Beginning on Thursday, October 12th, Disney+ Premium will cost $13.99/month (up from $10.99), while the Hulu (No Ads) plan will cost $17.99/month (up from $14.99). Disney+ Basic (With Ads) and Hulu (With Ads) will remain at $7.99/month each, or customers can bundle ad-supported Disney+ and Hulu Basic for $9.99/month or $19.99/month for ad-free Duo Premium. These changes will be in place on October 12th for new customers, and on the first billing period immediately after for existing subscribers.

The Artful Dodger will premeiere exclusively on Hulu on Wednesday, November 29th. If you haven't signed up for Hulu yet, you can try it out here.

