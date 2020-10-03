The Boys Cut Stormfront's Suit in Two To Let Actress Pee More Easily

✖

There's no denying that the super suits on Amazon Prime Video's The Boys look amazing. Each of the suits that the supes wear are all detailed and specific, offering the characters their own unique and completely impressive looks even if the characters wearing them aren't exactly the best people. But for all of the impressive looks, in real life super suits aren't exactly easy to take off and on, something that poses its own set of problems. For Aya Cash, who plays Stormfront on the series, being able to use the restroom was one such issue that was ultimately solved in a surprisingly straightforward way: they cut the suit in half.

Speaking with Insider, Cash said that it took a significant time to get her out of the costume in order to use the restroom due to the intricate nature of the suit.

"It took 15 to 20 minutes for me to pee, so I would be waiting and going like, 'OK, 45-minute warning, I have to pee," Cash said. "At one point, it took two and a half hours for them to let me pee once."

She went on to explain that the situation was one that the designers figured out by modifying the suit.

"The super suits girls were like, 'let's figure that out,' and they cut the suit in half for me, so I was able to pee with much more ease, so that was lovely."

While being able to more easily get in and out of her costume may be "lovely", the Stormfront character is anything but. The character is an actual Nazi, revealed to have grown up in the Hitler Youth and the wife of Frederick Vought, founder of Vought International, and the creator of Compound V who injected her with it decades before, making her the first supe in the world. It's a bit of a shift from the comic book version of the character, but it's something that showrunner Eric Kripke said previously that he never thought twice about.

"No, not at all. In fact, I think it’s insane that it’s controversial to say that Nazis are bad," Kripke said. "I was a kid; I grew up with Indiana Jones movies. There were no think pieces about Raiders of the Lost Ark saying geez, aren’t there good people on both sides of hunting for the Ark? It’s just not the world we lived in, and it shouldn’t be the world we live in.

The writer then added it was never in the cards to tweak who Stormfront was, choosing instead to adapt her to the changing times.

"Stormfront was a Nazi in the comic books, we always knew that she was a real Nazi," Kripke added. "Our version of her, we just wanted to unveil it and it sort of makes sense to us that a lot of what’s passing for white nationalism today is dressed up in new modern clothes, but it’s really the same fascism and Nazi-ism that existed then. It’s come around again.

The Boys Season Two finale will be added to Amazon on October 9th.