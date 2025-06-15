The Boys Reveals Surprising Twist About One Character’s Season 5 Story

Nerfing characters isn’t a new phenomenon. Sometimes, a hero or villain gets too big for their britches, and the powers that be have to knock them down a peg or two to keep things interesting. The Marvel Cinematic Universe currently finds itself in that exact situation with Sentry from Thunderbolts*. Bob’s alter ego proves to be too much for the titular team to handle, so after getting a lid on his powers, he hits the sidelines, not wanting to cause any more trouble. Well, despite making fun of franchises like the MCU, Prime Video’s The Boys may be taking a page out of Marvel Studios’ playbook ahead of Season 5.

One of the ways Prime Video ensures the hype around its massive superhero franchise never dies down is by releasing witty social media posts that tease future storylines. After the Season 4 finale, the Vought International X account posted something about A-Train getting deployed overseas, covering up the fact that he betrayed The Seven. A-Train isn’t the only person to turn their back on Homelander, though, and Vought is now trying to explain another character’s absence from Vought Tower.

Happy’s Father Day, patriots! Or as Ryan might say, Gratulerer med farsdagen! That’s because his loving father just flew with him to Norway to visit a prestigious boarding school he’d like to attend next year. Look how happy the two of them are TOGETHER! pic.twitter.com/3EGJANvRFT — Vought International (@VoughtIntl) June 15, 2025

Vought’s latest tweet features a photo of Homelander and his son, Ryan, on a boat in Norway. They’re out of the country because the leader of The Seven is helping his son move to his new boarding school. However, the image doesn’t feel authentic, as Homelander and Ryan appear to be superimposed on the boat photo rather than actually on it.

The reason that Vought is doing damage control is because Ryan and Homelander aren’t on great terms at the end of The Boys Season 4. Despite trying to make his son a hero and announcing him as a future member of The Seven, Homelander can’t keep his son around, running him into the arms of Billy Butcher. Unfortunately, Butcher botches his chance with Ryan as well, leaving the kid with no choice but to head off on his own.

Season 4 ends without revealing Ryan’s whereabouts, so there’s a chance that he’s leaving the hero game behind. After all, like the MCU’s Sentry, he does more harm than good during his crime-fighting outings, and he may just want to be a kid. It would be hard to blame Ryan, but Vought’s actions are probably going to force him back into the fight, especially because very few Supes have as good of a chance to beat Homelander as he does.

Ryan May Be the Key to Stopping Homelander in The Boys Season 5

The reason Ryan refuses to stay with Butcher is that he wants to use him as a weapon. Butcher holds a grudge against Homelander because of what happened to his ex-wife, Becca, and he will stop at nothing to ensure the Supe goes down. Ryan isn’t ready for that kind of pressure, though, so he runs off and accidentally kills Grace Mallory in the process. Hurting another person isn’t good for Ryan’s self-esteem, but he can’t keep running if he ever wants a chance at a peaceful life.

In the Season 4 finale of The Boys, Homelander gains control of the White House and declares martial law, empowering his Supes to round up all of his detractors. He’s unlikely to stop there, and with the world in so much danger, Ryan’s going to have to take the fight to his father. It’s not fair to ask so much of a kid, but the world of The Boys isn’t fair for anyone, and it isn’t going to get any better until Homelander is gone for good.

