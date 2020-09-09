The Boys’ Tomer Capon Describes Season 2 as Kimiko’s Revenge

✖

Season 2 of Amazon's The Boys debuted last week with three episodes and while the series sees some major changes for The Seven with the introduction of new supe Stormfront (Aya Cash), the episodes also reveal quite a bit about the general direction Season 2 will go for several characters including Kimiko/"The Female". Early on, viewers learn a lot more about Kimiko’s tragic history, setting the stage for Season 2 to be what Frenchie actor Tomer Capon describes as ""Kimiko's revenge."

Slight spoilers up ahead for the second season of The Boys. Proceed with caution if you've yet to see the first three episodes of the show.

Speaking with ComicBook.com, Capon along with Kimiko actress Karen Fukuhara, were asked what they could tease about their characters' view of The Seven and how their characters' vendetta will play out. While neither actor gave much away, they definitely agreed that it largely centers around Kimiko and the idea of revenge or wrath.

"Let's just say, I give it a title," Capon said. "'Kimiko's revenge.'"

"Oh, that's a good one!" Fukuhara agreed. "That's a good, yeah, 'Kimiko's wrath."

Given what we learn early on about Kimiko’s past, the idea that the season is her revenge, or her wrath makes a lot of sense. Early on, Hughie, Mother's Milk, Frenchie and Kimiko learn that a new superpowered terrorist with telekinetic abilities is on the loose and Butcher ends up setting up a deal with Mallory to capture this terrorist in exchange for the location of Butcher's wife, Becca, who was revealed at the end of Season 1 to be alive. However, it's soon discovered that this terrorist is Kimiko's little brother, Kenji, Kenji and Kimiko were both taken by the Shining Light Liberation Army and, ultimately Kimiko is injected with Compound V and smuggled into America while Kenji is also injected with it but "the Americans" arrived and destroyed their home village and all of their family. Now, years later, Kenji is determined to get justice against America, thus positioning him as a terrorist.

The Boys end up capturing Kenji, but he escapes and during pursuit of him, The Seven get involved. Stormfront ends up attacking Kimiko, but Kenji tries to defend his sister and is ultimately brutally killed by Stormfront as a horrified Kimiko watches. Having seen her brother killed that way, it certainly is understandable that, for her, it's enough to trigger a desire for revenge. It also fits in with what Hughie actor Jack Quaid previously teased about how the show goes "deeper" in the second season.

"I think we've gotten way deeper with every single character on the show," Quaid previously told ComicBook.com. "It's bigger, but it's a lot deeper with everyone. And I think that's what's important about Season 2 is not that you just go bigger and have more fights -- which we totally have -- but that you really delve into the characters and understand what makes them tick. And I know from Hughie's perspective, we get into a lot of that. So yeah. I'm just really excited for people to see Season 2. I think it's even better than Season 1, in my opinion."

The first three episodes of The Boys Season Two are now on Amazon Prime Video. The next five episodes will be released weekly.