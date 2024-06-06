The Boys Season 4 Teases New Supes With Latest Poster

The premiere of The Boys' fourth season is just a matter of days away, and Prime Video definitely isn't slowing down the updates about the new episodes. The hit series, which is inspired by the Image Comics title of the same name, has built out quite an eclectic mythos of super-powered beings — and now we have a new look at some of the latest additions. On Wednesday, The Boys' official social media account released a new poster for Season 4, which spotlights Sister Sage (Susan Heyward) and Firecracker (Valorie Curry).

Sister Sage and Firecracker are set to be the two newest Supes to join The Seven, The Boys' main organization of morally-corrupt superheroes.

New Supes on the block. pic.twitter.com/f0YgMvEMqY — THE BOYS (@TheBoysTV) June 5, 2024

Who Are The Boys' Firecracker and Sister Sage?

While a lot of plot details surrounding the characters remain a mystery, it has been confirmed that Sister Sage will be the smartest superhero in the world, while Firecracker will be a unique reflection of a real-world political archetype.

"It's such a funny power," showrunner Eric Kripke previously explained to Entertainment Weekly. "A lot of superhero worlds have that character. Whereas most of them are usually really reedy white dudes, we wanted a Black woman who was raised in a low socioeconomic area, so no one f---ing listens to her. It's both commentary and satirical that you have literally the smartest person in the world that could cure all of society's ills, but she just can't get anyone to listen to her. So then she becomes a bitter misanthrope."

"Firecracker represents both members of the conspiracy-minded movements and the super extreme right-wing news media," Kripke continued. "That character has some surprising backstory that connects her to some of the characters in our world that it was just interesting to bring in one of those pistol-packing 'I shot my puppies' type of characters."

What Is The Boys Season 4 About?

In Season Four of The Boys, the world is on the brink. Victoria Neuman is closer than ever to the Oval Office and under the muscly thumb of Homelander, who is consolidating his power. Butcher, with only months to live, has lost Becca's son as well as his job as The Boys' leader. The rest of the team are fed up with his lies. With the stakes higher than ever, they have to find a way to work together and save the world before it's too late.

The Boys stars Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, Colby Minifie, Claudia Doumit, and Cameron Crovetti. Season Four will welcome Susan Heyward, Valorie Curry, and Jeffrey Dean Morgan.

Season 4 of The Boys will premiere on June 13th exclusively on Prime Video.