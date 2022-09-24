The Crown Season 5 Premiere Date Revealed

TUDUM is in full swing as Netflix shares exciting updates about their upcoming films and shows. It's been nearly two years since the fourth season of The Crown hit the streaming service, and it's finally coming back with a whole new cast. According to today's announcement, the Emmy-winning series' fifth season will return on November 9th. This news comes soon after it was announced that the show's sixth season just halted production due to the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

The Crown's fifth season will see Imelda Staunton (Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix) taking over from Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth II, Elizabeth Debicki (Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2) taking over from Emma Corrin as Princess Diana, Dominic West (The Wire) will be stepping in for Josh O'Connor as Prince Charles, Jonathan Pryce (Game of Thrones) will be replacing Tobias Menzies as Prince Philip, Lesley Manville (Phantom Thread) will be following Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret, and Olivia Williams (The Father) will be replacing Emerald Fennell as Camilla Parker. Earlier this month, it was revealed that two actors have been cast to play Prince William. 16-year-old Rufus Kampa and 21-year-old Ed McVey will tackle the role while Meg Bellamy will portray Kate Middleton.

Originally, The Crown was going to end after the fifth season when showrunner Peter Morgan stated that was "the perfect time and place to stop." However, Morgan changed his mind and announced that the show would receive a sixth season. The final season is expected to chronicle the 21st-century-era of Queen Elizabeth's life which is the period of time most viewers will be familiar with.

Recently, Matt Smith, who played Prince Philip during The Crown's first two seasons, did in an interview on Today and revealed he believes Queen Elizabeth watched The Crown before her death.

"I heard the queen had watched it," Smith revealed. "And she used to watch it on a projector on a Sunday night, apparently." He added, "I know that Philip definitely didn't. A friend of mine sat next to him at a dinner once, and he asked him ... My friend couldn't resist. By the end of the meal, he was like, 'Philip, I have to ask. Have you watched The Crown?' And [he] apparently turned 'round to him and went, 'Don't be ridiculous.'"

Smith also had a fun interaction with Prince Harry when playing Prince Philip. "He walked up to me, and he went, 'Grandad,'" Smith shared. "He'd watched the show!" Smith said he "can't claim to know if he watches it currently," but Prince Harry had "watched a bit of it then." In 2019, the third season of The Crown jumped ahead in time, and Smith was replaced by Game of Thrones alum Tobias Menzies.

Are you excited for The Crown to return on November 9th? Tell us in the comments!