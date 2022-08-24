The Handmaid's Tale Season 5 Gets Trailer and Poster

The Season 4 finale of Hulu's The Handmaid's Tale brought with it some major ramifications for the dystopic series, with a new trailer for Season 5 teasing the fallout of those events. In addition to the new season getting a trailer, Hulu has also unveiled a new poster, featuring Elisabeth Moss' June. With that season finale featuring June finally killing Commander Waterford after years of suffering his brutal abuse, the new season will look to explore the punishment she'll suffer in the wake of those justifiable crimes. Check out the new trailer for The Handmaid's Tale Season 5 above before it premieres on September 14th.

The new season is described, "June faces consequences for killing Commander Waterford while struggling to redefine her identity and purpose. The widowed Serena attempts to raise her profile in Toronto as Gilead's influence creeps into Canada. Commander Lawrence works with Nick and Aunt Lydia as he tries to reform Gilead and rise in power. June, Luke, and Moira fight Gilead from a distance as they continue their mission to save and reunite with Hannah."

The series stars Elisabeth Moss, Bradley Whitford, Yvonne Strahovski, Max Minghella, O-T Fagbenle, Samira Wiley, Ann Dowd, Madeline Brewer, Amanda Brugel, and Sam Jaeger.

(Photo: Hulu)

While one of the series' longtime threats might be gone, the upcoming season sees the addition of Genevieve Angelson as Mrs. Wheeler. The actor previously recalled how, while she might appear to be a villain, it's all a matter of her character's perspective.

"I am tempted to say that, in reality, there are no villains and while [Yvonne Strahovski's] Serena is 'the bad guy' on the show, Serena also is coming up with very painful solutions to a very painful problem," Angelson explained to TVLine. "In order to play Mrs. Wheeler, I couldn't say, 'I'm playing a bad guy.' I had to say, I'm playing someone who's willing to do anything to continue the human race, and that's what we're up against. So, do I want to be the person I am being? Maybe not. But I am accepting that is my reality, that is what I'm doing. That was how I got by with that."

The actor pointed out that Mrs. Wheeler might be the only one who holds June accountable for her action.

"I think [Mrs. Wheeler] certainly knows who [June] is," she said. "I think she thinks she is poison."

