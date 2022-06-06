The Imperfects Trailer Released by Netflix

✖

"If we're not human, what are we?" asks the official teaser trailer for The Imperfects, a new monster sci-fi original series coming to Netflix. On Monday, the Stranger Things streamer revealed the first look at the Coming of Rage story from showrunner Dennis Heaton (Netflix's The Order) and the creative minds behind Fargo and Van Helsing. Released as part of Day 1 of Netflix's Geeked Week 2022, The Imperfects teaser trailer follows first looks at Manifest Season 4, Guillermo Del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities, Mike Flanagan's The Midnight Club, and a new look at Resident Evil.

Watch the trailer below.

Netflix describes The Imperfects as follows: "Three twenty somethings were turned into monsters by evil scientists against their will. Now they're on the hunt for the mad-man responsible in hopes of reversing the side-effects… but also they're being chased by a government agency, dealing with college applications, teenage romance, random monster mutations, and all of sorts of coming of age related dramas. Oh, and the government agency has tanks."

The "full-throttle, action-adventure" stars Italia Ricci (Designated Survivor) as Sydney Burke, Iñaki Godoy (Netflix's One Piece) as Juan Ruiz, Morgan Taylor Campbell (Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist) as Tilda Weber, Rhianna Jagpal (Motherland: Fort Salem) as Abbi Singh, and Rhys Nicholson (Why Are You Like This?) as Alex Sarkov.

Below are the official character descriptions (via Deadline):

Ricci plays Dr. Sydney Burke, a brilliant scientist looking to fix her past mistakes, both professional and ethical, by allying with Abbi, Juan and Tilda to track down the scientist responsible for their grim fates.

Campbell portrays Tilda Weber, the driven lead singer of a punk band sees her dreams shatter after she develops super-hearing and a destructive vocal power, giving her abilities similar to a Banshee

Jagpal is Abbi Singh, an ambitious geneticist whose eagerness to please is tested when her overpowering pheromones give her a Succubus-like control over anyone around her.

Godoy is Juan Ruiz. The aspiring graphic novelist is more comfortable exploring weird fantasy worlds in his work then he is experiencing them first hand after transforming into a beast he identifies as a Chupacabra.

Nicholson is Dr. Alex Sarkov. Sarkov, a former child prodigy used to getting his own way, refuses to let anyone – or anything – interfere with his goal to rewrite the human genome and usher in the next stage of human evolution.

Martin is Hannah Moore. Another test subject of Sarkov and Burke's experimental gene treatment, Hannah finds her allegiance torn between Abbi, Juan and Tilda and Finch.

Zagorsky plays Isabel Finch. Vengeance-minded Finch could be Abbi, Juan and Tilda's most formidable foe: She has her own reasons for finding Sarkov, and if she finds him before they do, they'll never be able to shed their monstrous identities.

Written by The Order co-creators Heaton and Shelley Eriksen for Nomadic Pictures (SYFY's Van Helsing, Netflix's The Order and Wu Assassins), the 10-episode first season of The Imperfects is streaming later in 2022 on Netflix.