The Office: New York Unveils 18-Foot Dwight Schrute Snowman

Happy Birthday, Rainn Wilson! The actor known for playing Dwight Schrute on The Office turned 55 on January 20th. However, the actor's birthday is not the only Dwight Schrute related topic worth talking about this week. In honor of The Office hitting Peacock this month, the streaming service unveiled an 18-foot snowman that looks like Dwight in New York City's meatpacking district to celebrate World Snow Day, which occurs every year on January 17th.

The snowman version of everyone's favorite beet farmer is made out of 150 pounds of fake snow and weighs six tons. The snowman's glasses are four feet wide (that's certainly heftier than $4 drugstore glasses), his hair is made out of 464 extensions, and his shirt was created out of 18 yards of fabric. You can check out an image of the snowman below:

(Photo: Getty Images/Peacock)

Now that The Office is streaming on Peacock, the iconic sitcom has become more popular than ever. According to data released by Reelgood, streams of the show increased 9% in the week following the show's debut on Peacock. Even though Peacock is one of the newest streaming services, it's reported that it managed to get more streams for The Office than Netflix did for the show during its final run on the platform.

Recently, ComicBook.com had the chance to chat with Kate Flannery, who played Meredith Palmer on The Office. The actor has her own section on Peacock dedicated to her favorite episodes, but we dug a little deeper and asked her favorite Meredith moment.

"It's hard to pick one, but I will say 'Moroccan Christmas,' when Michael Scott ... is dragging Meredith into rehab in the parking lot. That was really one of my favorite things. Paul Feig was directing. The whole thing was improvised, which is rare. Normally, I got to improvise once in a while, like, in a scene but not the whole thing. Because I think they were planning on putting a voiceover on top of it," Flannery explained. "There was one, but you could still hear us. Which I, you know, working with Steve. I mean, he's the master. It was like a masterclass every time. And being one-on-one with him was always the biggest gift."

