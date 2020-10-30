The Walking Dead Almost Brought Back Sherry Before She Returned on Fear

✖

Fear the Walking Dead finally reunited married couple Dwight (Austin Amelio) and Sherry (Christine Evangelista) years after we last saw them together on The Walking Dead — but Evangelista reveals there was talk about reintroducing Sherry over on the mothership. The spinoff's sixth season ended Dwight's year-long search for Sherry when they miraculously met again in episode 603, "Alaska," where Dwight and Althea (Maggie Grace) rescued sick survivors holed up in a city building crawling with bubonic plague-infected rats. In real-time, "Alaska" marked the first scene between Dwight and Sherry since a December 2016 episode of The Walking Dead's season 7.

"I found out last winter; I'd say around December or so that I was definitely coming back," Evangelista told Insider. "I knew, over the years, there was some [idea of] trying to go back to The Walking Dead at some point. I know there were some scheduling things and I think when they transitioned Dwight over to Fear the Walking Dead, there was going to be, I think, a conscious effort to really unite them in a way that was just really earned and really dramatic. So I think the timing really worked out."

She continued, "I mean, it's been a really long time since the first time we saw Sherry and Dwight on The Walking Dead. All that time and all that history, I think, has really added to this dramatic moment where the two of them are united again."

Amelio's time on The Walking Dead ended in its season 8 finale, "Wrath," where Daryl (Norman Reedus) exiled Dwight after the end of the war against Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and the Saviors. The April 2018 episode saw Dwight find a letter from Sherry marked "honeymoon," setting him on the path to Fear.

Dwight became the second Walking Dead transplant to join Fear — after Morgan Jones (Lennie James) — when he crossed over to the spinoff in season 5 episode "Humbug's Gulch" in June 2019.

Asked if there were scheduling concerns raised by since-canceled E! series The Arrangement, where Evangelista starred in the lead role, she said, "For sure. The Arrangement was a very grueling schedule for me. It was a very big commitment."

"So I think that had some things to do with scheduling along the way, but again, I just think it makes everything else that's happening right now just so much more earned," Evangelista said. "And [it's] this moment that I [not only] think is really fulfilling for me creatively, but I think for fans too. It's nice to have something like a glimmer of hope. It's really something to hold on to and hope for. And in the world of Fear the Walking Dead and The Walking Dead, all these people have is hope."

Audiences will learn more about Sherry's time away from The Walking Dead in November 8 episode "Honey," one week after John Dorie (Garret Dillahunt) returns in this Sunday's "The Key."

New episodes of Fear the Walking Dead premiere Sundays at 9 pm ET/8c on AMC.