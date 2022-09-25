The Walking Dead Stars Sendoff Show With Goodbye Video: "A Heartfelt Thank You"

"I have to remember this is not a goodbye. It is a heartfelt thank you," an emotional Melissa McBride says in a cast farewell video ahead of the final episodes of The Walking Dead. The AMC zombie drama returns with its eight last-ever episodes Sunday, October 2, concluding with the series finale on November 20. AMC Networks has released The Walking Dead: Meet the Generation Dead documentary, featuring recorded goodbyes — or see-you-laters — from cast members Norman Reedus, Lauren Cohan, Khary Payton, Paola Lazaro, Michael James Shaw, and Jeffrey Dean Morgan. Watch the video below.

"It's been a real honor playing this part for eleven seasons, getting to know a lot of you," Daryl Dixon actor Reedus, who appeared across all eleven seasons, says in the video. "Thank you for being with us on this crazy ride."

Adds McBride, the only other cast member with the series since the beginning, "Thank you for watching. Thank you for talking about it. Thank you for making videos. I have to remember this is not a goodbye. It is a heartfelt thank you. Because without the fans, this never would have happened. It never would have happened."

Read More: The Walking Dead Final Episodes Review

Cohan, a series veteran since Season 2, echoed McBride's sentiment: "I'm just so grateful that we've gotten the chance to make it and that it's meant this much to you. We couldn't have done this without each other."

King Ezekiel actor Payton promised The Walking Dead would "finish it up with a bang," while co-star Lazaro thanked fans "for all your continued love and support."

"It is precisely because of you that we're able to do this show, and it is precisely because of you that we've worked so hard to make a great show," the Princess actor says. "So thank you. Gracias."

Series newcomer Shaw, who joined the final season as the armored General Mercer of the Commonwealth, thanked fans for welcoming him into the TWD family. Adds Negan actor Morgan, "Thank you for every second of those eleven years. Thank you for your passion. The reason we do this — and I'm sure I won't be the first one to say it — is because of you. That's why we do it."

"I've never been part of anything quite like the Walking Dead fanbase. And I never will," concluded Morgan. "It's been an honor to take that ride with y'all. We'll see you on the next one."

Morgan and Cohan will reunite on The Walking Dead: Dead City, a spinoff sending Negan and Maggie traveling together into post-apocalyptic Manhattan. AMC's Walking Dead Universe expands further with the as-yet-untitled Daryl Dixon solo series, which sends Daryl overseas on a mission in France. (McBride dropped out of the Daryl/Carol spinoff show since reworked to focus on Daryl; Reedus has teased plans for McBride to return as Carol.)

Also in the works at the network is the untitled spinoff series reuniting partners Michonne (Danai Gurira) and Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln). Lincoln was previously set to return in a since-scrapped movie trilogy announced in 2018. All three spinoff series are slated to premiere on AMC and AMC+ in 2023.

Season 11 of The Walking Dead stars Norman Reedus (Daryl), Melissa McBride (Carol), Lauren Cohan (Maggie), Christian Serratos (Rosita), Josh McDermitt (Eugene), Seth Gilliam (Gabriel), Ross Marquand (Aaron), Khary Payton (King Ezekiel), Cooper Andrews (Jerry), Eleanor Matsuura (Yumiko), Nadia Hilker (Magna), Cailey Fleming (Judith Grimes), Cassady McClincy (Lydia), Lauren Ridloff (Connie), Angel Theory (Kelly), Paola Lázaro (Princess), Michael James Shaw (Mercer), Margot Bingham (Max), Josh Hamilton (Lance Hornsby), Laila Robins (Pamela Milton), and Jeffrey Dean Morgan (Negan).

The Walking Dead: The Last Episodes begin October 2 on AMC and with a two-episode premiere on AMC+.

Follow @CameronBonomolo and @NewsOfTheDead on Twitter for TWD Universe coverage all season long.