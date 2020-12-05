The Walking Dead’s Lauren Cohan Stars in Tom Petty Music Video "Something Could Happen"

The Walking Dead star Lauren Cohan releases a teaser for Tom Petty's "Something Could Happen" music video ahead of its premiere on December 8. Cohan and director Warren Fu will join Petty collaborators Julien Temple (director, "Free Fallin'," "Learning to Fly"), producer Anne-Marie Mackay, and musician-producer-songwriter Dave Stewart for a virtual conversation hosted by Rolling Stone's David Fricke on Tuesday, December 8, at 7 pm ET/4 pm PST on the Tom Petty YouTube channel. Before Cohan returned to the Georgia set of The Walking Dead's extended season 10, which filmed for six weeks in October, Cohan described the "pretty incredible" experience of shooting the Petty video on Jimmy Kimmel Live:

"Before I did the video, I said, ‘Okay guys, I really want to do this video if you can follow all the same protocols that we are doing on The Walking Dead,'" Cohan said on Kimmel. "So they came in guns blazing and it was like sanitizer, and military operation, 'Red team in, blue team out, shields down!' [It was] this whole thing, to the extent where I felt that I was being followed to the bathroom. And I just thought to myself, 'I did wash my hands! I did!'"

I was honoured to be a part of this project, a music video for @tompetty #SomethingCouldHappen directed by @warrenjfu. On Tuesday 7pmET/4PST join us at a premiere event with collaborators of Tom’s other iconic videos https://t.co/vWYdCaEnhS Love2UAll! #WildflowersAndAlltheRest 🌺 pic.twitter.com/lnzrY0LWQX — Lauren Cohan (@LaurenCohan) December 5, 2020

The Walking Dead wrapped filming last month on its six bonus episodes designed for safe shooting amid the pandemic, which forced the zombie drama to postpone production on season 11 when much of the entertainment industry shuttered in March.

"Everybody will have masks and face shields, they've done the trailers differently, there are sanitation stations everywhere. There are UV lights and air scrubbers and things on the stages," showrunner Angela Kang explained during this year's virtual New York Comic Con. In addition to thrice-weekly COVID testing, "There's a former military infectious diseases specialist who is our health and safety supervisor. So it's an abundance of caution in every way."

Cohan appears in the extended season 10 of The Walking Dead when it returns to AMC with six all-new episodes in February. After stepping away for the majority of seasons 9 and 10, Cohan rejoins series regulars Norman Reedus, Melissa McBride, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Christian Serratos, Josh McDermitt, Seth Gilliam, Ross Marquand, and Khary Payton when The Walking Dead begins airing its 24-episode final season later in 2021.

