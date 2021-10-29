The Walking Dead Nominated for Three 2021 People’s Choice Awards

The Walking Dead received nominations in three categories at the 2021 People’s Choice Awards, including The Drama Show of 2021. Voting is now open in 40 categories nominating fan-favorites in movies, television, music, and pop culture, including Netflix’s Cobra Kai and Marvel Studios series Loki and WandaVision. Viewers have until November 17 to vote daily for their favorite stars and series on the official PCAs website before The People’s Choice Awards airs live on E! and NBC on Tuesday, December 7, at 9 p.m. (See the full list of nominees.)

The AMC zombie drama, which returns with new episodes on February 20, is nominated for The Drama Show of 2021 with Outer Banks (Netflix), 9-1-1 (FOX), Cobra Kai (Netflix), Grey’s Anatomy (ABC), Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (NBC), The Equalizer (CBS), and This Is Us (NBC).

Leading actor Norman Reedus received nominations in two categories for his role as Daryl Dixon. The longtime Walking Dead star will compete for The Male TV Star of 2021, a category that includes Anthony Mackie (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier), Chase Stokes (Outer Banks), Dwayne Johnson (Young Rock), Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso), Kenan Thompson (Saturday Night Live), Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us), and Tom Hiddleston (Loki).

Reedus, Stokes, and Brown are all nominated for The Drama TV Star of 2021. The category nominees are Angela Bassett (9-1-1), Ellen Pompeo (Grey’s Anatomy), Mandy Moore (This Is Us), Mariska Hargitay (Law & Order: Special Victims Unit), and Queen Latifah (The Equalizer).



“CONGRATS NORMAN on the DOUBLE nom and huge thanks as always to the entire #TWDFamily,” Walking Dead showrunner Angela Kang wrote on Instagram when reacting to the nominations and encouraging viewers to vote. “We do this together, every step of the way.”

Reedus was nominated for Male TV Star of 2019 and 2020 and received his first nomination for Favorite Drama TV Star at the 45th People’s Choice Awards. The Walking Dead has earned at least one nomination at every PCA since 2012, winning two trophies in 2014 (Favorite Cable TV Drama and Favorite TV Anti-Hero for Andrew Lincoln’s Rick Grimes) and another in 2017 (Favorite Cable Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Show).

Daily voting is now open on the PCAs website through November 17. The Final Season of The Walking Dead returns February 20, 2022, on AMC.

Follow the author @CameronBonomolo on Twitter for all things TWD and stay tuned to ComicBook for coverage all season long.