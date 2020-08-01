The Walking Dead Stars Promise “Intense, Terrifying” Season 10 Finale

✖

The Walking Dead season finale pitting the survivors against the walker and Whisperer army led by a vengeful Beta (Ryan Hurst) is an "intense" and "terrifying" end to the show's tenth season, says star Norman Reedus ahead of the long-delayed episode's October premiere. In "A Certain Doom," Beta engages the final battle of the Whisperer War when he seeks to eliminate the communities targeted by Alpha (Samantha Morton) before she was killed by Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), who infiltrated the Whisperers under orders from Carol (Melissa McBride). Alpha forced Negan's hand when she moved to kill her daughter, Lydia (Cassady McClincy), who is among the survivors facing certain doom when The Walking Dead Season 10 returns:

"It's intense, it's really intense," the Daryl Dixon actor told TV Insider. "It's terrifying, it's claustrophobic."

Along with Carol (Melissa McBride), Kelly (Angel Theory), Luke (Dan Fogler), and Jules (Alex Sgambati), Daryl dons a guts-covered poncho to wade into the walker horde, where the biggest threat is the number of living Whisperers hiding among the dead. Asked to name the character most at risk this episode, Reedus and Morgan agreed: Negan.

"Beta's a little pissed off at Negan," Morgan said. Added Reedus, "So if he shows up, we just throw you to him and run."

The former fugitive "could be in trouble from all sides," Morgan noted, referring to Carol neglecting to uphold her end of a deal that would clear Negan from wrongdoing with the group. "He could have Beta after him, and the rest of the gang."

Negan was last seen holed up in the hospital tower where the survivors, including the Grimes siblings and Father Gabriel (Seth Gilliam), took refuge before the events of "The Tower." It remains to be seen if Negan joins the group of heroes who disguise themselves to lure the herd away, a tactic pulled from the comic books.

"In this particular instance, our people, we know that they know how to move within the herd. We've seen it since Season 1 episode 2 ['Guts'], when they put the walker guts on themselves. But they've never had to maneuver within a herd that has human beings in it, as well," the episode's director, Greg Nicotero, said during virtual Comic-Con@Home. "So the whole challenge for them trying to figure out how they're going to get out of the situation is they can't just be as stealthy as they usually are because there's actually people, there's Whisperers in and among the herd of walkers."

The Walking Dead Season 10 finale, “A Certain Doom,” premieres Sunday, October 4 on AMC. For all things TWD, follow the author @CameronBonomolo on Twitter.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.