The Walking Dead Season 10 Finale: Showrunner Previews "Epic Clash" Ending the Whisperer War

The Walking Dead showrunner Angela Kang previews the action-packed "epic clash" conclusion to the Whisperer War in the Season 10 finale, "A Certain Doom," ahead of the episode's October 4 premiere on AMC. Picking up from the nail-biter cliffhanger that ended the penultimate episode of the season, April's "The Tower," the survivors are trapped inside an abandoned hospital tower and under siege from a swarming zombie horde unleashed by Beta (Ryan Hurst). Hellbent on revenge after Negan's (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) slaying of Alpha, Beta will stop at nothing to destroy Daryl (Norman Reedus) and his militia of survivors in the final battle of the Whisperer War.

"Over the course of the season, these groups have been engaged in kind of a cold war, and now it's exploded into this full-on fight to possibly mutual destruction," Kang told TVLine of the "epic clash" playing out in the blockbuster-sized episode. "There's lots of scope to it, lots of story threads going on with our various heroes. It's big and fun."

Other key players include Carol (Melissa McBride), who wades into the zombie horde in a guts-covered poncho, and Father Gabriel (Seth Gilliam), who stares down certain doom when the tower is invaded by Whisperers.

"What we wanted to show was how massive a disadvantage they are at," Kang said. "This is a horde bigger than they've ever encountered, and this is after Carol was able to take out some of it at the caves and some of it was taken out during the battle at Hilltop. So it really is this David-and-Goliath battle."

By the time The Walking Dead airs its Greg Nicotero-directed season finale, it will have been nearly six months since the episode missed its original April 15 premiere date due to the COVID-19 pandemic. With the wait about over, viewers can anticipate a Game of Thrones-styled battle to close out the season.

The definitive conclusion to the two-season strife with the Whisperers is an "epic battle," Reedus told Entertainment Weekly earlier this year. "It's like a full-on Game of Thrones super war battle."

"A Certain Doom" is the technical season finale but will be followed by six all-new episodes extending Season 10 into early 2021. Read a spoiler-free review of the episode here.

The Walking Dead Season 10 finale, “A Certain Doom,” premieres Sunday, October 4 on AMC, followed by the series premiere of new spinoff The Walking Dead: World Beyond. For all things TWD, follow the author @CameronBonomolo on Twitter.