The Walking Dead: Father Gabriel Faces Certain Doom in New Look at Season 10 Finale

Father Gabriel (Seth Gilliam) aims at attacking Whisperers in new photos from The Walking Dead Season 10 finale, "A Certain Doom," where the armed priest vows to protect RJ (Antony Azor) and Judith Grimes (Cailey Fleming). Holed up on the top floors of a hospital tower sheltering refugees from the allied communities now under siege from Beta (Ryan Hurst) and his overwhelming zombie horde, Gabriel becomes the last line of defense for the Grimes children and other survivors when Whisperers breach a makeshift blockade — gravely endangering Gabriel along with allies Scott (Kenric Green) of Alexandria and Rachel (Avianna Mynhier) of Oceanside.

Our group of survivors met Gabriel as a cowardly priest who doomed his congregation at the onset of the apocalypse — a sin he won't commit a second time.

"I think Father Gabriel has kind of embraced the inner voice in him that he feels is his communiqué with God, and that he's got this purpose now," Gilliam said about his character during this year's virtual Comic-Con. "He failed in his first go-around to protect his community and to protect his flock, locking them all outside of the church, and I think this is his chance — in his thinking — God is giving him a second chance at leadership."

Along with Daryl (Norman Reedus) and Carol (Melissa McBride), who wade into the walker horde outside wearing guts-covered disguises, Gabriel will be "stepping up" in a big way in the season finale.

"We'll see Gabriel stepping up as a leader and being in some perilous situations. Everybody is going to do what they do best as heroes and fight in the face of impossible odds," showrunner Angela Kang told ComicBook.com. "It's a big, action-packed adventure for everybody when we come back."

A peek at the explosive and nail-biting sequence from the final battle of the Whisperer War is found below.

"A Certain Doom" premieres Sunday, October 4, at 9pm ET/8c on AMC. For all things TWD, follow the author @CameronBonomolo on Twitter.