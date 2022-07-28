Lauren Ridloff Teases Connie ”Mayhem” in The Walking Dead’s Last Episodes

Lauren Ridloff has the scoop on Connie in the final episodes of The Walking Dead. After escaping a Whisperer cave teeming with walkers in Season 10 and a horror house crawling with ferals in Season 11, Connie has reunited with sister Kelly (Angel Theory) and relocated to the seemingly-idyllic Commonwealth community in Ohio. With Kelly as her interpreter, Connie is back on the beat as an investigative reporter for the Commonwealth Tribune. And in April's "Acts of God" midseason finale, insider Max (Margot Bingham) helped Connie publish her exposé on the corruption of Governor Pamela Milton (Laila Robins) and her son Sebastian (Teo Rapp-Olsson): a hard-hitting story with the headline "Pamela Milton Is Lying to You."

"Connie is busy creating mayhem. She's truly just stirring the pot," Ridloff told TV Insider during an appearance at San Diego Comic-Con. "It's really exciting, because we actually get to see Connie as a career woman. She loves what she's doing."

More than a decade after she broke a corruption scandal that saw Pamela's uncle kicked out of Congress, Connie has spent the half-season digging into the Miltons and their unfair treatment towards the "lower class" — including Commonwealth Military General Mercer (Michael James Shaw). Troopers Daryl (Norman Reedus) and Rosita (Christian Serratos) discovered Sebastian has been callously sending the Commonwealth's indebted to their deaths, preying on desperate people like April (Wynn Everett), the latest to die during a botched attempt to retrieve cash for Sebastian.

"She still has the intention — it's not random and reckless at all — but she wants it to be a better place for the community," Ridloff explained.

As Connie and company lead the revolution inside the Commonwealth's walls, there's a different war going on outside of it: the midseason ended with Alexandria under Commonwealth occupation after Deputy Governor Lance Hornsby's (Josh Hamilton) attempted assassinations of Daryl and Maggie (Lauren Cohan).



"You go after the Miltons," Hornsby warns someone in the trailer for the final episodes, "they'll crush you." Unless Connie crushes them first.

Season 11 of The Walking Dead stars Norman Reedus (Daryl), Melissa McBride (Carol), Lauren Cohan (Maggie), Christian Serratos (Rosita), Josh McDermitt (Eugene), Seth Gilliam (Gabriel), Ross Marquand (Aaron), Khary Payton (King Ezekiel), Cooper Andrews (Jerry), Eleanor Matsuura (Yumiko), Nadia Hilker (Magna), Cailey Fleming (Judith Grimes), Cassady McClincy (Lydia), Lauren Ridloff (Connie), Angel Theory (Kelly), Paola Lázaro (Princess), Michael James Shaw (Mercer), Margot Bingham (Max), Josh Hamilton (Lance Hornsby), Laila Robins (Pamela Milton), and Jeffrey Dean Morgan (Negan).

The Walking Dead: The Last Episodes begin airing Sunday, October 2 on AMC and AMC+.

Follow @CameronBonomolo on Twitter & @NewsOfTheDead for TWD Universe coverage all season long.