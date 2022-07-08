The Walking Dead Season 11C Synopsis: Rest in Peace

RIP The Walking Dead. Twelve years after the series premiered in October 2010 — and more than a year since the start of Season 11 — AMC will lay the hit zombie drama to rest with the final eight episodes this fall. The network won't release the first full Walking Dead Season 11C trailer until the show's last-ever Hall H panel at San Diego Comic-Con on July 25, but a new synopsis for the remaining episodes teases the threats facing Daryl (Norman Reedus), Carol (Melissa McBride), Maggie (Lauren Cohan), and Negan's (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) group in the third part of The Walking Dead's Final Season Trilogy.

Last we saw our heroes in April's midseason Part 2 finale, Rosita (Christian Serratos) and Eugene (Josh McDermitt) formed a growing resistance movement against Governor Pamela Milton (Laila Robins) inside the walls of the seemingly idyllic Commonwealth community. Outside its walls, Daryl and Maggie waged war against the Commonwealth's Deputy Governor Lance Hornsby (Josh Hamilton) as Part 2 ended with Alexandria, Hilltop, and Oceanside under Commonwealth military occupation.

In Part 3, the survivors will resist the New World Order — or die trying.

Reads AMC's synopsis: "In the upcoming final episodes of The Walking Dead, threats lurk around every corner, dead and alive, as each group continues to get caught in uncontrollable situations. The looming pressure is cresting towards a day of reckoning for all. Will the sum of their individual journeys cumulate into one, or divide them forever?"

Season 11 of The Walking Dead stars Norman Reedus (Daryl), Melissa McBride (Carol), Lauren Cohan (Maggie), Christian Serratos (Rosita), Josh McDermitt (Eugene), Seth Gilliam (Gabriel), Ross Marquand (Aaron), Khary Payton (King Ezekiel), Cooper Andrews (Jerry), Eleanor Matsuura (Yumiko), Nadia Hilker (Magna), Cailey Fleming (Judith Grimes), Cassady McClincy (Lydia), Lauren Ridloff (Connie), Angel Theory (Kelly), Paola Lázaro (Princess), Michael James Shaw (Mercer), Margot Bingham (Max), Josh Hamilton (Lance Hornsby), Laila Robins (Pamela Milton), and Jeffrey Dean Morgan (Negan).

The final eight episodes of The Walking Dead air this fall on AMC and AMC+. A premiere date is TBA.

