Adult Swim Releases Legendary Tim & Eric Paul Rudd Skit in HD

Of the many surreal series that Adult Swim has released over the years, with the likes of Rick & Morty, Aqua Teen Hunger Force, Metalocalypse, and the Venture Brothers only being the tip of the iceberg, the legendary series known as Tim And Eric Awesome Show, Great Job! remains a prime example of how far the programming block would go when it came to mind-bending comedy. Now, one of the most beloved sketches from the series starring none other than Ant-Man’s Paul Rudd has been released once again in glorious high definition for the first time by Adult Swim.

In this clip, Paul Rudd plays himself and hilariously goes to his day job which appears to consist of watching computer programs that create different versions of himself dancing for Rudd’s amusement. With the skit coming to an end by introducing the world to “Tayne”, a flashy clothing-wearing version of Paul Rudd who isn’t afraid to make his hat “wobble”, the sketch has become one of the most timeless entries in the vast library of Adult Swim. While Tim And Eric Awesome Show, Great Job! is no longer producing new episodes for Cartoon Network, Paul Rudd’s timeless skit remains eternal.

Adult Swim shared the Paul Rudd skit from Tim And Eric Awesome Show, Great Job! in high-definition for the first time, letting fans watch the two minute clip in crystal clear quality as Rudd attempts to find the perfect version of himself wobbling hats and dancing like a mad man on the computer screen:

Paul Rudd might not be returning to Adult Swim in the near future, but he is making a comeback to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as his character, Scott Lang, is set to return for the third movie in the Ant-Man trilogy, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. With the multiverse shenanigans running rampant throughout Marvel’s movies and television series, it will be interesting to see what surprises lie in wait for Ant-Man and his high-flying partner when they return next year.

Will you be re-watching this hilarious clip for years to come? What do you think the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe holds for Scott Land now that the multiverse is in shambles?