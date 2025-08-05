Tonight’s WWE Raw: 6 Hits & 2 Misses (August 4)

WWE certainly delivered some surprises during their two-night SummerSlam spectacle, including an epic cash-in from Seth Rollins, a heart-wrenching loss for CM Punk, and the return of Brock Lesnar. It was always going to be a challenge to follow that up, but Monday Night Raw took the challenge in stride, and while there weren’t the level of shocks compared to SummerSlam, it was still an immensely entertaining show overall. We’re here to break down the biggest moments of the night and reveal whether they were huge hits or massive misses, so let’s get started with the first segment of the night.

Hit: The Knight Signal

Seth Rollins came out alongside his yet-to-be-named faction to celebrate his shocking Money in the Bank cash-in at SummerSlam, and he spent most of the promo calling out the fans for not backing him after WrestleMania. Things shifted when LA Knight came out to greet Rollins and put him in his place, though the segment seemed to be following a typical formula where the Champion dismisses the challenger.

Thankfully, Adam Pearce wasn’t having it, and after calling out Rollins for not only lying to his medical team about his injury but also the fans, Pearce made the match official for later in the night, and he also revealed the Title would be on the line. This is a great spotlight for Knight, but also makes sense given that Knight was fueding with Rollins and his faction before the injury angle came into play.

Hit: Finally Starting to Click

The past few battles between Rusev and Sheamus have been solid, though it still felt like something wasn’t quite clicking with this feud, which is surprising since it should clearly work on paper. Tonight’s third battle ended in a dual count-out, but while it didn’t feature a decisive winner, the feud itself did finally start to find its rhythm. These two hilariously battled throughout the entire night, randomly crashing into other segments backstage, and it’s that kind of ferocity and unhinged comedy that will allow this rivalry to deliver on its potential. More of this, please.

Hit: Bliss and Flair Continue Their Winning Ways

Not too long ago, WWE shocked everyone when they had the brand new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions lose their Titles the night after winning them, which occurred when Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez dethroned Becky Lynch and Lyra Valkyria. That’s why it’s always in the back of one’s mind that WWE will pull the same thing again, but thankfully, that wasn’t the case with WWE’s newest Women’s Tag Team sensation.

That would be Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair, who just defeated Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez at SummerSlam to become the new Women’s Tag Team Champions. Bliss and Flair were confronted by Perez and Rodriguez about a rematch, and they actually managed to get one thanks to Adam Pearce. These two teams really bring out each other’s strengths skillset-wise, and Bliss and Flair already have a handle on creating fun moments within each match as a team. It will be interesting to see what their next feud will be now that Judgement Day is likely in the rearview mirror, but no matter who they face, they will likely continue to shine.

Miss: Triple El Grande Americano

The El Grande Americano schtick was slightly interesting when it was just Chad Gable, as it fed into his comedic hunt to learn the mysteries of lucha libre. After Gable suffered an injury, the story was shifted a bit to showcase a new person in the mask and get-up, which was Ludwig Kaiser. While it had its moments, it still felt like a story spinning its wheels.

Cut to now, and in the midst of a match between Dragon Lee and Dominik Mysterio, not one, but three versions of El Grande Americano all emerged to interfere in the match and cost Lee the match. At this point, I’m just hoping to see some sort of resolution so we can move on from this story, as there really seems to be no point to it all without Gable’s quest at the center of it. The more versions we add, the less I seem to care, and I’m pretty much ready to move on.

Hit: Becky Lynch The G.O.A.T.

After her win at SummerSlam, Becky Lynch was in need of a new challenger, and she received just that in the form of WWE Legend Nikki Bella. Bella came out and hit Lynch with some hard truths, and Lynch wasn’t about to take that lying down. Now, to be clear, Lynch’s entire promo and series of responses during this segment were fantastic, but it was her scorching burn on Bella’s personal history with John Cena that had the crowd losing their minds.

Bella took some shots at Lynch for being a liar like her husband, Seth Rollins, and Lynch didn’t take too kindly to that. Lynch said they were the greatest wrestling couple of all time, and that’s when she took a shot at Bella’s history with John Cena, saying that they were that couple at one point, but Bella couldn’t see him anymore. The crowd lost it, and while Lynch would literally drop the mic when she sucker punched Bella a few minutes later, that line was the true mic drop moment of the whole segment.

Miss: LA Knight Can’t Catch a Break

It was all going well for Knight when Adam Pearce made tonight’s Title match against Seth Rollins official for the main event, especially after Pearce banned Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker from ringside. Things kept rolling too, as Knight got off to a great start against the World Heavyweight Champion, countering several moves and keeping Rollins from hitting the pedigree or the curb stomp.

Everything went to hell though when CM Punk crashed the match to get revenge on Rollins for the heartbreaking cash-in at SummerSlam. Punk jumped over the barricade and then hit Rollins with a flurry of strikes, which resulted in the match being abruptly ended due to a disqualification. That also ended any hope of Knight taking the Title from Rollins, but somehow things got even worse for Knight, as he was then attacked by Rollins’ crew and left down for the count on the mat. Quite the rollercoaster ride for the megastar to be sure.

Hit: Rollins Runs Raw

This was a critical moment for Rollins, and the chaotic ending of Raw solidified that not only does every major Raw star have a problem with Rollins, but Rollins and his powerhouse faction are more than capable of handling all of them. Rollins now has Knight, CM Punk, and Roman Reigns targeting him for their own individual reasons, and yet by the end of the night, Rollins, Breakker, Reed, and Heyman were standing tall and celebrating, and that doesn’t look to end anytime soon.

Hit: The Tribal Thief

Speaking of Rollins’ crew, we have to give a special point of praise to Bronson Reed, who was brilliantly coined “The Tribal Thief” by Michael Cole thanks to his pattern of stealing Reigns’ shoes. Reed took Reigns’ shoes previously and then wore them around his neck to their SummerSlam match, and after hitting two Tsunamis on Reigns tonight, Reed once again took Reigns’ shoes for his own personal collection. This is now a thing, and while completely unexpected, it is also absolutely hilarious, and hopefully it continues to stick around.

Alright, those are our Hits & Misses from Monday Night Raw, but let us know what you thought of the episode in the comments, and you can talk all things wrestling with me on Bluesky @knightofoa!