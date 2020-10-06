Travel Channel's The Holzer Files Reveals New Details of Season 2 Investigations

✖

Fans of the paranormal are celebrating all of the Travel Channel's exciting programs that will be debuting during their "Ghostober" slate of programming, with one of the most exciting events being the return of The Holzer Files, featuring a number of all-new, exciting investigations. With the new season continuing to dive into some of Hans Holzer’s most famous cases, the new season will surely bring with it thrilling discoveries and mundane explanations for what really happened in unsettling encounters. The second season premieres on Thursday, October 29th on the Travel Channel at 11 p.m. ET, with new episodes premiering every subsequent Thursday.

Per press release, "The Holzer Files is a cryptic mystery, bound by threads of truth, the voices of the past, and the exploration of modern paranormal pioneers. Viewers will experience a chilling chase, fueled by Holzer’s rediscovered archival files and haunting cinematography. The second season, comprised of 13 brand new one-hour episodes, follows the team on the haunted trail of legendary cases – from an elegant mansion in New York City, home to one of the world’s most infamous hauntings to the historic Maryland tavern that hid John Wilkes Booth after he shot Abraham Lincoln.

"Recognized as the 'father of the paranormal,' Hans Holzer’s legendary four-decade exploration into disturbing hauntings like the Amityville Horror house, helped spawn legions of supernatural enthusiasts, more than 120 books, and even inspired Dan Aykroyd and Harold Ramis to write Ghostbusters. In each episode, the team culls through thousands of Holzer’s recently discovered documents, letters, photographs, and chilling audio and visual recordings dating back to the 1950s. Using his findings, team members track down recent developments from each haunting and head back to the location to reinvestigate with a fresh perspective, harnessing their own research, skills, and expertise."

“We knew when we greenlit The Holzer Files, we had something special on our hands, but we didn’t realize just how much of a paranormal pandora’s box we’d opened until we started filming,” Matthew Butler, general manager, Travel Channel, shared in a statement. “Hans was a prolific chronicler of hundreds of ghost hunts, preserving everything from photographs, case notes, letters, film footage, and chilling audio recordings from his interview subjects and trance mediums. Most of this material has never been seen before and we’re just getting started.”

The premiere episode, “Phantom Hand,” takes viewers back to 1963, when the Todd family of Cleveland encountered a ghastly hand reaching toward them from the basement door in their Mason Court apartment. Despite nailing the door shut, the appendage pushed through and terrified the family for weeks before they finally fled with their young son. Though the Todd family moved out, more people in the Kingsbury Run area of Cleveland continued to contact Dr. Holzer about similar disturbing activity, finally prompting him to bring his trusted psychic medium, Ethel Meyers, to conduct an outdoor reading of the entire area. Her findings were vivid and terrifying, but nothing matched up with the city’s known history, so the many paranormal cases of Kingsbury Run were never closed.

The rest of the season's episodes are described as follows:

“Tell Me No Lies” – Premieres Thursday, November 5th at 10 p.m. ET

Hans Holzer believed a sensational tale of heartache and murder hid the real story behind one of his most famous cases. The team heads to New York City’s Old Merchant’s House to uncover the terrifying truth of this Victorian-age haunting.

“Death to Tyrants” – Premieres Thursday, November 12th at 10 p.m. ET

Dave Schrader, Cindy Kaza, and Shane Pittman reopen legendary ghost hunter Hans Holzer’s terrifying case of the Surratt Tavern in Clinton, Maryland, the infamous first stop of John Wilkes Booth after assassinating Abraham Lincoln in 1865.

“Final Word” – Premieres Thursday, November 19th at 10 p.m. ET

Hans Holzer visited Ohio’s Franklin Castle many times, each time experiencing terrible technical difficulties, and never able to pinpoint the exact cause of the uncanny happenings plaguing the owners of the house for years. Now, Dave Schrader, Cindy Kaza, and Shane Pittman return, witnessing the troubled spirit manifest before their eyes. But their biggest discovery is something Holzer himself missed. They restore his jumbled audio recording to find a hidden voice, and the key to the castle’s haunting.

“Edge of the Veil” – Premieres Thursday, November 26th at 10 p.m. ET

Hans Holzer had a lifelong obsession with Rockland County, New York, the site of his first case. Half a century later, the team attempts to decode the region's rampant paranormal activity. Does it stem from a revolutionary past or something far more sinister?

“Blood in the Water” – Premieres Thursday, December 3rd at 10 p.m. ET

Hans Holzer heard stories of paranormal activity taking place on Staten Island’s historic Conference House, a site famous for peace, but with a dark and bloody past. After generations of people reporting noises, murmurs, moans, and pleas, Hans conducted two investigations. Though his mediums, Ethel and Sybil, sensed the murder of a young woman on the staircase by an imposing man from the American Revolution. Holzer felt there was more to the case. When Dave Schrader, Cindy Kaza, and Shane Pittman return, the spirits guide them to the water’s edge where a terrible truth awaits.

“Devil in the Rock” – Premieres Thursday, December 10th at 10 p.m. ET

The team ventures to the Massachusetts coast to follow up on Hans Holzer's 1964 investigation of the Bates Ship Chandlery. As they delve deep into the property's past, they uncover a chilling undercurrent of darkness anchored in the rocky shores.

Tune in to the season premiere of The Holzer Files on Thursday, October 29th at 11 p.m. ET on the Travel Channel.

