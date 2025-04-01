10 Obvious TV Show Twists That Fooled No One

Plot twists are one of the things people love the most; after all, how fun is it when the story manages to totally surprise you? Often, they change the entire context of the story, while sometimes, these twists are just little details that make a difference. But, you gotta insert these kinds of elements really wisely because the point is to not let the viewer figure it out ahead of time. However, a lot of shows mess this up, and even when the plot twists are only revealed much later, the audience already knew for seasons that it would eventually happen.

Here are 10 plot twists from some famous TV shows that most failed to achieve their goals, and became totally obvious before their time. Automatically, spoilers ahead.

Agatha Is the Villain in WandaVision

It was Agatha all along, no doubt. Before getting her own series, the witch first appeared in WandaVision and quickly became a fan favorite. The issue, though, is that her storyline was pretty predictable from the jump. Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn) being the villain was built on a series of subtle clues sprinkled throughout the episodes. Her mysterious behavior, random interventions, and weirdly intense focus on Wanda’s powers created a vibe of secrecy that, for the sharp-eyed fans, basically screamed that she was the one behind all the strange happenings in the series. This made the reveal of her true identity feel pretty underwhelming. Sure, considering the overall tone of the show from the get-go, maybe this was intentional, but still.

Rachel Doesn’t Get on the Plane in Friends

Rachel (Jennifer Aniston) and Ross (David Schwimmer) have become one of the most iconic and loved couples in Friends, and maybe that’s why it was easy to predict that, after all the back and forth, they’d end up together. The twist of her not getting on the plane to Paris is a big moment, but also pretty predictable. In the final episode’s climax, that tense moment where she hesitates before boarding represents the choice between an uncertain future and the comfort of her friendships and what she already knows in New York. But it’s pretty obvious that, even when faced with big opportunities, the heart usually chooses what’s familiar and loved. The next scene, with Rachel in Ross’s apartment, is one of the biggest rom-com clichés, but even though everyone saw it coming, it’s still sweet.

Hopper Is Alive in Stranger Things

If there’s no body, there’s no death – everyone knows that. Even though Stranger Things had fans on edge with Hopper’s (David Harbour) possible death in Season 3, it was pretty clear that he’d come back at some point. Even when it seemed like his absence was becoming permanent, small clues and subtle hints in the narrative – like dialogue and little visual details – suggested otherwise. The Duffer Brothers might not be afraid to kill off characters, but this felt more like a scare for the audience than an actual tragedy. Hopper was always going to be important later, playing a key role in another plot arc.

Kreese Gets Out of Prison in Cobra Kai

In Cobra Kai, John Kreese (Martin Kove) was despicable, but leaving a villain like him in prison until the end? That would’ve been a bad move, even with Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith) already handling the antagonism. Plus, Johnny’s (William Zabka) former sensei was clearly being set up for a redemption arc. Throughout the seasons, his ruthless personality and lack of morality were central to the story, so even behind bars, his resources and influence didn’t just vanish. His determination and ability to exploit loopholes in the system were obvious signs that his return to action was only a matter of time. The series definitely plays into some cheesy moments, but it still has its strong twists. However, this one? Not so much.

Jon Snow’s Ressurection in Game of Thrones

With George R.R. Martin’s literary work unfinished, it was tough for David Benioff and D.B. Weiss to adapt Game of Thrones, requiring a lot of creative freedom. Jon Snow’s (Kit Harington) death was certainly a huge, unpredictable moment. But killing off one of the main protagonists? The show’s audience was too massive to take such a risk, especially with a character so loved. The mysterious influence of the Lord of Light and the oddities surrounding Melisandre (Carice van Houten) hinted that Jon’s death wouldn’t be the end of his story, planting the idea that something might happen. Plus, there were recurring themes of death and rebirth throughout the series, even before they decided to bring him back. Still, the moment was iconic.

The Mother Is Dead in How I Met Your Mother

How I Met Your Mother remains one of the most memorable sitcoms, but its approach made it pretty clear that all the stories Ted (Josh Radnor) was telling took place at a time when his wife had already passed away. At first, it might not have seemed so obvious, but why else would a man be telling his children stories about his adventures before meeting their mother? From the very beginning, the show hints that the characters’ ultimate fates might not always be happy, creating a subtle atmosphere of melancholy beneath the group’s usual humor. While the revelation at the end was emotional, it was kind of predictable, showing how the story was carefully built toward an ending that reflected the idea that losses and emotional bonds are an inevitable part of life.

Harrison Wells Is Eobard Thawne in The Flash

Productions inspired by books and comics often face a challenge in completely surprising their audience. However, small changes here and there can help avoid predictability. The problem is that for superhero fans, almost nothing goes unnoticed. In The Flash, it’s well-known that one of Barry Allen’s (Grant Gustin) greatest enemies is the Reverse-Flash. When Harrison Wells (Tom Cavanagh) is introduced into the story, he’s just a wheelchair-bound scientist working with the team. But eventually, he turns on everyone, revealing himself as the villainous Eobard Thawne. By some point, the audience had already suspected that a major enemy would make an appearance, and the fact that the character was presented as a scientist from the beginning raised plenty of red flags.

Elena Turns Into a Vampire in The Vampire Diaries

A long-running series with countless episodes makes it easy to assume a lot will happen, and when you throw supernatural beings into the mix, transformations seem inevitable. In The Vampire Diaries, Elena (Nina Dobrev) gets caught in a love triangle with two vampires, and not becoming one herself would almost be a script failure, even if it feels predictable. The character’s fate is pretty much set out in the first few seasons, and for some, it even took a while to happen. However, the twist still had a positive impact, as it shifted Elena’s dynamics with the other characters and took the plot in new, interesting directions to explore.

Professor Gellar Is Dead in Dexter

Dexter was one of the standout series of the 2000s (now with spinoffs), packed with crime drama and suspense. To keep the audience engaged, the show introduced some bold and unexpected twists. However, the revelation of Professor Gellar’s (Edward James Olmos) death in Season 6 didn’t quite have the same impact as others. The clues had been there all along, subtly pointing to the fact that he had been dead for years. The concept of a character hallucinating and seeing things that aren’t there isn’t exactly groundbreaking, but the challenge lies in developing it in a less predictable way. The fact that Gellar had no interactions with anyone else made it easy to figure out that he was solely in Travis’s (Colin Hanks) mind.

Mr. Robot Isn’t Real in Mr. Robot

Another TV show that plays with the theme of life and death is Mr. Robot. The show is filled with intriguing plot twists, but one of the most predictable ones is the reveal that the title character, Mr. Robot (Christian Slater), isn’t real – he’s a creation of Elliot’s (Rami Malek) mind. Throughout the first season, he interacts only with Elliot, which, much like in Dexter, is the first big clue for viewers. Even though it was an obvious twist, it still served an important purpose in explaining the main character’s dissociative identity disorder. It ultimately makes sense and wasn’t just thrown in for shock value. What’s unpredictable and cool about this approach, though, is how the show breaks the fourth wall with the question, “You knew all along, didn’t you?”