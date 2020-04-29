Agents of SHIELD Fans Are Paying Close Attention to the Final Season’s New Trailer
It feels as though new Agents of SHIELD content is gracing the Internet every single day as fans wait for the final season to premiere next month. During the last couple of weeks, we learned that there will be an Agent Carter crossover, saw new behind-the-scenes photos, a poster, another poster, and multiple teasers. Yesterday, the first full trailer for the season arrived and featured a clip from an episode as well as some exciting footage. It's no wonder the show has been a hot topic on social media. Since the new trailer dropped yesterday, many eagle-eyed viewers have noticed some interesting details from the trailer while other folks are gushing over their favorite characters or venting about the fact that some haven't been featured in any of the clips.
“The S.H.I.E.L.D. agents are bending the laws of space and time. Join us on May 27 as we travel through time on Marvel's #AgentsofSHIELD,” @AgentsofSHIELD tweeted yesterday. You can check out the trailer in the post below:
The S.H.I.E.L.D. agents are bending the laws of space and time. Join us on May 27 as we travel through time on Marvel's #AgentsofSHIELD. pic.twitter.com/kw1j96JWnQ— Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (@AgentsofSHIELD) April 28, 2020
Before reading some of the best Agents of SHIELD tweets from the last day, check out ABC's description of the show's final season: "From ABC Studios and Marvel Television, MARVEL’S AGENTS OF S.H.I.E.L.D. returns for its seventh and final season on WEDNESDAY, MAY 27 (10:00 – 11:00 p.m. EDT). Coulson and the Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. are thrust backward in time and stranded in 1931 New York City. With the all-new Zephyr set to time-jump at any moment, the team must hurry to find out exactly what happened. If they fail, it would mean disaster for the past, present, and future of the world."
Now, here are some of the best reaction tweets to the latest Agents of SHIELD trailer...
1931, Here We Come
Time Travel.
All the kids are doing it!#AgentsofSHIELD https://t.co/f6ULWBMhR9— David Taylor II™ (@DT2ComicsChat) April 29, 2020
We're So Ready For LMD Coulson
HIS OUTFIT AND HIS FACE. UGH I LOVE HIM https://t.co/5PzEBtWKgJ— philinda Ness (@SomebodysChlsea) April 29, 2020
Enver Gjokaj in Action
agents of shield said daniel sousa rights! pic.twitter.com/YPqjAgsXTn— orne (@daisytingle) April 28, 2020
What's Going on With Enoch?!
For all this time I've assumed they leaved Enoch behind because they had a problem and it was accidental— Eli shield love bug 💙 28 (@Eli5Cullen) April 28, 2020
But now I'm starting to fear it was intentional and there's so much more behind it 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/SGaezrFnQa
Fan Theories
What if....
a chronicom stole Melinda's face? pic.twitter.com/BNsIwTq2Bg— Jennifer | #CoulsonLives (@JenPhillips721) April 29, 2020
Where's Fitz?!
Just a not-so friendly reminder: FITZ ISNT GOING TO APPEAR IN TRAILERS OR ANYTHING UNTIL HE SHOWS BACK UP AGAIN WHICH WILL MOST LIKELY BE THE END OF THE SEASON— Let duncan nock be scottish (@agent_314) April 28, 2020
Philinda Feels
that’s my OTP! #Philinda pic.twitter.com/z9z9ecTZs1— — Tina Marie (@TinaMWoods) April 28, 2020
Eagle-Eyed
he'll be fine. it's just a graze. pic.twitter.com/BjaRvktbHc— Jennifer | #CoulsonLives (@JenPhillips721) April 28, 2020
All Quake, All the Time
Just give me 13 episodes of this 🤩#AgentsofSHIELD pic.twitter.com/xKPfQaDkf0— Thomas M. | May 27th | AOS S7 (@GamerAlien2787) April 28, 2020
Recently, Chloe Bennet teased the final season will please long term fans. "I can say we are back in time, so we have to get… the whole goal is to get back to where we were," Bennet explained. "So that means traveling through a bunch of different time periods and who knows who we see on the way back, if we even get back. It's actually one of the most… season 4 and season 7 are definitely my favorite seasons of SHIELD,” she added. "For the long-term fans, it's a really big pay-up and it's really, really fun,” she teased. “When you've done six seasons and that many hours of TV, it's pretty hard on the writers to think what else do we do, and they killed it. Season seven is a really, really fun one."
What did you think of the latest Agents of SHIELD trailer? Tell us in the comments!
Agents of SHIELD returns on May 27th.
