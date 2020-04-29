Agents of SHIELD Fans Are Paying Close Attention to the Final Season’s New Trailer

It feels as though new Agents of SHIELD content is gracing the Internet every single day as fans wait for the final season to premiere next month. During the last couple of weeks, we learned that there will be an Agent Carter crossover, saw new behind-the-scenes photos, a poster, another poster, and multiple teasers. Yesterday, the first full trailer for the season arrived and featured a clip from an episode as well as some exciting footage. It's no wonder the show has been a hot topic on social media. Since the new trailer dropped yesterday, many eagle-eyed viewers have noticed some interesting details from the trailer while other folks are gushing over their favorite characters or venting about the fact that some haven't been featured in any of the clips.

“The S.H.I.E.L.D. agents are bending the laws of space and time. Join us on May 27 as we travel through time on Marvel's #AgentsofSHIELD,” @AgentsofSHIELD tweeted yesterday. You can check out the trailer in the post below:

The S.H.I.E.L.D. agents are bending the laws of space and time. Join us on May 27 as we travel through time on Marvel's #AgentsofSHIELD. pic.twitter.com/kw1j96JWnQ — Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (@AgentsofSHIELD) April 28, 2020

Before reading some of the best Agents of SHIELD tweets from the last day, check out ABC's description of the show's final season: "From ABC Studios and Marvel Television, MARVEL’S AGENTS OF S.H.I.E.L.D. returns for its seventh and final season on WEDNESDAY, MAY 27 (10:00 – 11:00 p.m. EDT). Coulson and the Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. are thrust backward in time and stranded in 1931 New York City. With the all-new Zephyr set to time-jump at any moment, the team must hurry to find out exactly what happened. If they fail, it would mean disaster for the past, present, and future of the world."

Now, here are some of the best reaction tweets to the latest Agents of SHIELD trailer...