Umbrella Academy Season Three Posters Tease Familiar Faces, New Threats

To kick off the new year back in January Netflix released a series of posters for The Umbrella Academy season three spotlighting the new rival institution to the group, The Sparrow Academy. Now six weeks later the streamed has debuted another set of posters, this time highlighting the characters we all know and love from Luther to Klaus, and Five to Diego. With these fresh posters now officially released it seems like the start of a marketing push for the series, perhaps we’ll get a premiere date soon? You can find them below along with a surprise seventh character that seems to be teasing one character from season two is on their way back for more action.

For those perhaps unclear if the final poster below is in fact Lila, confirmed at the end of season two to also be a super-powered character and part of the phenomena that birthed the team, actress Ritu Arya previously confirmed with ComicBook.com that she’ll be back, saying: “I hope that the audience enjoys seeing Lila sort of developed further down the line, seeing more of her. I hope that it’s going to be fun to watch. I really had fun filming it and delving deeper into her character more and her relationships with the family more. So, I hope that comes across.”

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 will stream on Netflix in 2022.

Umbrella Academy Season 3 – Luther

Umbrella Academy Season 3 – Diego

Umbrella Academy Season 3 – Allison

Umbrella Academy Season 3 – Klaus

Umbrella Academy Season 3 – Number Five

Umbrella Academy Season 3 – Vanya

Umbrella Academy Season 3 -Lila