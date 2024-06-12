Vikings: Valhalla Final Season Trailer Released

Vikings: Valhalla Season 3 has a fresh trailer and this is the final batch of episodes for this Netflix favorite. The streamer announced that the final voyage would begin in 2024 and now we have a massive look at it. Harald Sigurdsson, Leif Erickson and Freydis Eiriksdottir (that's Leo Suter, Sam Corlett and Frida Gustafson) are all there for the new leg of their long journey. Each one of our main characters is trying to find their way to a home of one persuasion or the other. The brutality and sensual nature of Vikings has been turned up to 11. However, things are dire for the main trio as this is the end of the road. Despite things wrapping up in Season 3, the creative team says that this was their vision for the show. Executive producer Jeb Stuart told TUDUM that this is a natural creative conclusion for Vikings: Valhalla.

"I am so grateful to have had three seasons to tell the stories of Leif, Harald, and Freydís. I knew from the beginning that I wanted to show the evolution of how three of the most famous Vikings became the icons we know today, and we have done just that," Stuart said in a statement. "I hope when the audience gets to see the new season, they'll be excited by all the new heights that we've taken these heroes." Check out the trailer for yourself down below!

What is Vikings: Valhalla About?

(Photo: Netflix)

Here's what Netflix has to say about the final season: "Set in the early 11th century, VIKINGS: VALHALLA chronicles the heroic adventures of some of the most famous Vikings who ever lived, Leif Eriksson, his sister, Freydis and the Norwegian prince Harald Sigurdsson. Season Three finds our heroes seven years after the conclusion of Season Two. Freydis is now the undisputed leader of pagan Jomsborg, and Leif and Harald have achieved glory in Constantinople. But greater challenges lie ahead in order for each to reach their ultimate destiny."

Vikings Has Made Fans Interested In History

(Photo: Netflix)

The popularity of Vikings has led to increased searches about the warriors. Interestingly, while there are some major differences between then and now, like the wild hallucinogens before heading into life or death conflict, there are some similarities as well. Netflix's TUDUM talked to Vikings screenwriter Justin Pollard about how Viking lifestyle is more accessible than many would think based on the time period.

"We have evidence now that there were women warriors," Pollard told the site. "Viking society is quite egalitarian — not like Christian society at the time. Most things within the community and country, you get to vote on, and it's not as though you get one king who tells you what to do. Women have rights, property, and can divorce their husbands. If you want to make something of yourself, you can. You can join a war band and go out as a Viking, but if you screw up, your team will take over or abandon you. It's quite entrepreneurial."

