WandaVision: It’s Agatha 'All Along' Harkness vs. Scarlet Witch in Episode 8 Images

A bewitching Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn) casts a spell over Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) in new images from WandaVision. In Episode 8, "Previously On," a captured Wanda revisits and relives past traumas when the ages-old Agatha turns the channel to reruns. A rewind takes Wanda back to simpler times in Sokovia — when young twins Wanda and Pietro (Michaela Russell and Gabriel Gurevich) watched classic American sitcoms with their parents, Iryna and Oleg Maximoff (Ilana Kohanchi and Daniyar — just before a Stark Industries bomb blasts Wanda's life to pieces, setting her on the path to becoming a HYDRA test subject exposed to one of the six Infinity Stones.

Before it was Agatha All Along, it was nosy neighbor Agnes — a clever guise for Agatha's ongoing manipulation of Wanda, who is revealed to be a chaos magic-wielding Scarlet Witch.

"Well, with some shows, the reality is that you have to take things episode by episode. So I did have the luxury of knowing where everybody was headed; I got to know the whole thing," Hahn previously told The Hollywood Reporter about her top-secret role as a neighbor-turned-nemesis. "As the decades hurdled by, the trick was to hold steady to something in the center, and that became really fun. Agnes' role, especially in a classic sitcom sense, is that neighbor who’s always flopping over uninvited and offering advice. We know nothing about her own home life, and she’s always complaining while at their house. There's such a legacy of those characters from so many shows, and it was really fun to research that trope."