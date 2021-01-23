WandaVision: Here's What Viggo Mortensen Could Look Like As Magneto

✖

Death, taxes, and the Marvel Cinematic Universe arrival of the X-Men are the three constants in life. At some point, we will get Professor Charles Xavier and his school for mutants, and we will get Magneto. It's not a matter of if, but when; at the current rate, that when is likely sooner rather than later. Some have suspected we'll get a tease of mutantkind during the events of WandaVision or, at the very least, the very beginnings of the race.

Should one fan-favorite fan artist get their way, Magneto's eventual MCU arrival will be portrayed by none other the Lord of the Rings alum Viggo Mortensen. Friday afternoon, @BFHDesign shared stunning fan art of Magneto in the classic scarlet suit, and it's sure a sight to behold. See it for yourself below!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BFHDesign (Dylan) (@thebatflashhunterdesign)

Though it's far from confirmation Magneto will show up in the series as Wanda Maximoff's (Elizabeth Olsen) father, Kevin Feige has managed to tease the fact that at least some of the Scarlet Witch's family members would appear.

"[Wanda's] got a lot of family members in the comics," Feige told Rotten Tomatoes. "This is more about that relationship with Vision, and more about that dynamic and the evolving relationship of that couple, and how that grows and evolves and unfolds."

When pressed about "other family members" appearing in WandaVision, Feige said with a smile, "There are other characters in other episodes of this show. Who they are, what they are, not worth discussing right now."

Earlier this month, the Marvel Studios mega-producer confirmed X-Men-related talks have been ongoing at the production house for quite some time.

"You know how much I love the X-Men. I already said that's where I started. I can't tell you anything before we actually announced it, but rest assured, the discussions have been long and ongoing internally," Feige told Screen Rant.

The first three episodes of WandaVision are now streaming on Disney+.

Who would you like to see play Magneto in the MCU? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section!