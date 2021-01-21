WandaVision Reveals Official Titles for First Two Episodes

✖

We're officially into a new era of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, after the first two episodes of WandaVision made their debut on Disney+ last week. The episodes were shrouded in quite a lot of mystery leading up to their premiere, with fans eager to see exactly how the show's sitcom homages would weave in larger Marvel Comics canon. Even the titles of the series' first two episodes were unknown when the series launched -- but it looks like that just changed. Disney+'s listing of the first two episodes now includes episode titles, with the premiere titled "Filmed Before a Live Studio Audience", and the subsequent episode titled "Don't Touch That Dial".

While the episode titles definitely aren't spoiler-filled - they really just reference different catchphrases associated with classic television - they still add a clever layer to the episodes themselves. And of course, it's been a bit of an open secret in recent months that WandaVision actually did film scenes in front of a live audience -- a decision that had a unique impact on the episodes themselves.

"It was the best fun ever. I kind of thought, 'God, I've totally wasted my life. I should have been doing sitcoms all this time,'" star Paul Bettany told the ReelBlend Podcast in an interview in November. "It was so much fun. It was like being in summer stock [theater] or something, just running around backstage grabbing props or prob tables, and bumping into Kathryn Hahn as she's coming into the door at the right moment."

Marvel Studios’ WandaVision blends the style of classic sitcoms with the Marvel Cinematic Universe in which Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany)—two super-powered beings living their ideal suburban lives—begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems. The series will also star Kat Dennings as Darcy Lewis, Kathryn Hahn as Agatha Harkness, Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau, and Randall Park as Jimmy Woo.

