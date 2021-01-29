How WandaVision's Darkest Moments May Hint at What's to Come for Moon Knight

✖

Another week into 2021 has brought us another episode of WandaVision, expanding Marvel Studios' first foray into television in a major way. At last, the series has taken on a more cinematic approach, deviating away from the sitcom-based storytelling of the first three episodes, and replacing it with a structure and look much more comparable to the regular theatrical fare we've seen from the Kevin Feige-led outfit. Though the series has been rated TV-PG for the early bit of its run, it takes a sharp turn here as it pushes the boundaries on the content it contains. In fact, the last bit of WandaVision Episode Four is very similar to what fans might be able to expect from Oscar Isaac's Moon Knight series.

Full spoilers up ahead for WandaVision Episode Four, "We Interrupt This Program." Proceed with caution if you've yet to watch the latest episode of the series!

As teased last week, Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) turns full heel this time around, as she blasts Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) out of WandaWorld after the latter's out-of-the-blue Ultron reference. It's a spooky moment where Wanda shows just a fraction of the power she has over the residents of Westview. The already-surprising moment is then quickly followed by a jump scare involving Vision, where we see him appear as his greyed-out self with the Mind Stone ripped out of his forehead.

The aura surrounding the show grew incredibly intense for the last few minutes it was dealing with this fallout, and it's a great look of what people can expect in upcoming series involving some of Marvel's darker properties.

Look at Marc Spector, as an example. In one comic run, he sliced the face off of Raoul Bushman, leading some fans to campaign for an R-rated Moon Knight series in the tone of Netflix's Daredevil.

Since that's not possible on Disney+ — at least under its current setup — WandaVision has managed to introduced some serious vibes that should make fans of the character a bit more comfortable with Marvel's decision. Not only was the Zombie Vision moment a truly terrifying sequence, but combined with a terrific score and ace writing, the series crafted an incredibly unsettling scene while still staying under its TV-PG rating.

