Westworld’s Thandie Newton Celebrates Third Emmy Nomination

The Emmy nominations were announced this week and HBO's Westworld managed to score four nominations, including Best Supporting Actress in a Drama (Thandie Newton) and Best Supporting Actor in a Drama (Jeffrey Wright). This marks both actors' third nominations for playing Maeve Millay and Bernard Lowe, respectively. Newton won the prize back in 2018 and while Wright has not won for Westworld, he did win an Emmy back in 2004 for Angels in America. Yesterday, Newton took to Instagram to reflect on her latest nomination.

"Breathing in the deep gratitude for #Emmy @televisionacad @westworldhbo nomination. Humbled by how much life force our crew and cast have given each season. It’s an honour to be representing them all in this way. Makes me think of the Zulu phrase ‘Ubuntu’ which means ‘I am because you are’. That’s how my Westworld family make me feel. And all actresses of colour who have paved the way for people like me. Ubuntu 🙏🏽🙏🏽 xx," Newton wrote. You can check out the post below:

Earlier this month, Newton had a chat with Deadline and teased some exciting storylines for the upcoming season. Here's what she had to say when asked if her character, Maeve, will clash with Charlotte (Tessa Thompson) and Caleb (Aaron Paul)

“I mean, I loved that evolution and they start with Hale just so distraught and clinging to her creator, Dolores, and by the end she wants to destroy her creator. It’s an interesting trajectory. So yeah, I’m fascinated in how Maeve will, if she plays into that.”

She added, “And you know, Maeve’s relationship with Caleb [Aaron Paul], that’s interesting, too, because we’ve had very little of that. I don’t think it’s going to be as simple as Caleb just continues the work that Dolores is doing,” Newton explained. “Although why has Dolores put him in that position? Is she really that interested in humanity having a leader? Why? Is it just an experiment for her? Step out to pop up to a whole other planet and start doing shit over there? I just think it’s worlds within worlds.”

The first three seasons of Westworld are now available on all HBO streaming platforms.

