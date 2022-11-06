The Walking Dead: Who Dies in "Faith?"

Only three episodes of The Walking Dead remain, and the stakes have never been higher in Sunday's "Faith." As Eugene (Josh McDermitt) stands trial for the accidental death of Sebastian Milton (Teo Rapp-Olsson) — the son of corrupt Commonwealth Governor Pamela Milton (Laila Robins) — his fate is in the hands of defense attorney Yumiko (Eleanor Matsuura). Meanwhile, Daryl (Norman Reedus), Carol (Melissa McBride), Maggie (Lauren Cohan), Rosita (Christian Serratos), Father Gabriel (Seth Gilliam), and Connie (Lauren Ridloff) mount a mission to save the kids from their old home: Alexandria, colonized by the Commonwealth as the labor camp Outpost 22.

Inside Alexandria, Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), his pregnant wife Annie (Medina Senghore), and their allies Kelly (Angel Theory) and Ezekiel (Khary Payton) perform grueling manual labor under the ruthless Warden (Michael Weaver). Also undertaking a dangerous mission is the group of Aaron (Ross Marquand), Jerry (Cooper Andrews), Lydia (Cassady McClincy), and Elijah (Okea Eme-Akwari), who set off to reconnect with Oceanside but ran into a walker herd — and the variant zombies within.

The situation certainly looks dire for Eugene. In a twist on a comic book story that involved a grown-up Carl Grimes and Judge Michonne, The Walking Dead finds itself in a courtroom for the first time. But Eugene's fate won't be decided by a jury of his peers: the trial is unfair and unjust, weighed in Governor Milton's favor to get revenge for Sebastian's death. After heroically risking his life to save girlfriend Max (Margot Bingham) and taking the blame for Sebastian's death, will Eugene's noble sacrifice be his end?

Odds are, not all of Aaron's group will be making it home from their trip to Oceanside. We last saw that community in the final moments of the mid-season finale, "Acts of God," which ended with Lance Hornsby (Josh Hamilton) deciding Oceanside's fate with the flip of a coin. As we wait to find out what happened to Oceanside, Aaron's group must survive a massive walker horde — and the Commonwealth Army hunting the immigrants from the Alexandria and Hilltop communities.

The Walking Dead episode "Faith" is now streaming on AMC+ and premieres Sunday, November 6th at 9/8c on AMC.

New episodes of The Walking Dead's final season premiere Sundays on AMC and AMC+.